Best DACs 2017

Product of the year

Best DAC £1000+

Chord Hugo 2

Read the full review here

“There isn’t another DAC around at anywhere near this sort of price able to communicate so torrentially, so unambiguously or so effortlessly"

Best buys

Best USB DAC under £150

Cyrus soundKey

Read the full review here

“The soundKey can turn your mobile listening into an authentically high-fidelity experience”

Best USB DAC £150+

Audioquest DragonFly Red

Read the full review here

“It’s a supremely compact and convenient device that can be taken anywhere for an immediate musical boost”

Best DAC £500-£1000

Chord 2Qute

Read the full review here

“The 2Qute is another success story for Chord – its unerring accuracy, insight and rhythmic drive are impressive, and it’s a joy to listen to”

Best DAC under £500

Chord Mojo

Read the full review here

“The excellent resolution impresses, but it’s the Mojo’s ability to organise all that information into a cohesive and musical whole that makes it stand out from the competition”