Looking for a portable setup that lets you enjoy hi-fi sound and a truly immersive movie-watching experience on the go?

Well, you’re in luck. I’ve built a system capable of delivering exactly that, using two pieces of Award-winning audio hardware and a five-star smartphone-tablet hybrid.

And, as a cherry on top, two of the items are currently enjoying decent Black Friday discounts.

Starting off, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable. Though your eye may go to the Z Fold 8 Ultra, due to the confusing naming, I have opted for the Fold 8 as it's a vastly superior portable movie player for one key reason: its aspect ratio.

Both phones have internal folding displays, which let them function as tablets as well. But the base Fold 8’s internal 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display has a much more movie-friendly 4:3 aspect ratio. The Ultra has a distinctly square, 10:9, 8-inch inner screen, by comparison.

On top of that, the Z Fold 8’s OLED screen can deliver some truly cinematic results. Delivering perfect blacks, oodles of contrast, and a pleasingly three-dimensional feel, it’s one of the best smartphones for films we have tested in years. We say as much in our review: “Watching movies on that expansive foldable screen really is a joy.”

The only downside is that the sound it provides is distinctly average, lacking the dynamics and rhythmic drive to make music really shine, which is why we recommend pairing it with the Product of the Year-winning Chord Mojo 2.

This tiny portable DAC may be only the size of a pack of cards, but it’s one of the quickest and most effective ways to improve any mobile device’s audio. Simply connect it via USB-C, and it will deliver a more lively, open, transparent sound that will delight even the most discerning of music fans.

The only slight downsides are that its colour-coded interface is a tad confusing, and it really shines only when matched with appropriately capable wired headphones.

That’s where the Røde NTH-100 come in. Though they didn’t quite nab this year’s Product of the Year trophy, losing out to the more expensive Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X, thanks to a Black Friday discount, they are currently stellar value – and an ideal match with the Mojo 2. Their closed-back design also makes them more flexible than the open-back DT 990, which leak too much sound to be used, in good conscience, while out and about, or in a shared office environment.

Capable of delivering an eloquent, revealing sound and offering a solid seal, the closed-back headphones are an ideal option that will work equally well in your home office as they will on a packed train.

Just make sure you buy the Mojo 2 V2, not the older V1. Though both versions of the DAC have the same internals and offer identical audio performance, only the V2 has a 4.4mm connection to the V2, which you need to connect the NTH-100 directly.

If you’re after something a little different, or have any questions about the system, drop them in the comments section of this page. I’ll do my level best to answer them!

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