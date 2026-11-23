Before you get carried away by all of the Black Friday deals headed your way this week, it’s worth remembering that the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema continue to serve up some big stories, as was the case last week.

We saw a big announcement from Audiolab; we tested Rega’s brand new budget record player, heard all about a new pair of headphones from Grado, tested a flagship OLED TV from Philips, and Sky dropped something shiny and new for its Sky Stream and Glass customers.

Join us for a quick recap of everything that happened in the past week…

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Audiolab launched new separates

(Image credit: Audiolab)

The unveiling of new entry-level hi-fi separates always gets our juices flowing, and that’s exactly what we got from Audiolab last week. It took the wraps off a new 3000A amplifier and 3000CD CD player pairing which aim to make hi-fi more accessible to the masses. The 3000A delivers 35 watts of Class A/B power into 8 ohms, while the 3000CD employs a disc-reading system designed to “maintain accurate, stable playback".

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Audiolab's new CD player and stereo amp want to offer an affordable gateway into separates hi-fi

Rega Replay hit the spot

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Rega has a new budget turntable. And, following our time taking it for a spin in our test rooms, we think it’s rather brilliant. Priced at £259 / $395 / AU$549, the Replay blew us away with its “nimble, articulate sound”. It’s also easy to use, which makes it a great first step if you’re looking to get involved with the vinyl format.

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See our Rega Replay review

Grado’s latest over-ears go wireless

(Image credit: Grado Labs)

Grado might be better known for its wired hi-fi headphones, but last week it gave us the GW200, its latest entrant into the wireless headphones market. Featuring an open-backed design and boasting over 60 hours of battery life, plus aptX support, the Grados also use a new 44mm dynamic ‘S’ driver, which, Grado claims, provides “clarity, detail, and natural musical character”. They launch in December for £329 / $329.

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Grado’s latest open-back, wireless headphones combine “natural musical expression” with the “freedom of wireless listening”

Philips struck OLED TV gold

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According to our review, “the Philips OLED911 is comfortably on par with the best flagship OLED TVs currently available”. That’s quite the glowing verdict for the £1999 set that recently passed through our test rooms. Backed up with excellent sound quality courtesy of its built-in Bowers & Wilkins sound system, this flagship set might be late to the party, but it’s made quite the entrance.

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Read our Philips 65OLED911 review

Sky launched a big OS upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

There was some big news for Sky Stream and Glass customers when the company announced it was rolling out a brand-new OS with enhanced voice search, a redesigned home page, and a new navigation bar positioned at the top of the screen. Keep an eye out as the upgrade is rolling out now.

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Sky’s big OS upgrade is here, complete with a redesigned homepage and a smarter voice assistant

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