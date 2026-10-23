Our experts have handpicked the best deals on five-star TVs, Award-winning soundbar systems and talented speakers

It's been a week since we announced the 2026 What Hi-Fi? Awards, but we're still seeing new deals on several winners.

This week sees a new low on the Samsung HW-Q990H courtesy of a huge cashback offer, as well as a repeat winner, the Triangle AIO, returning to its lowest price.

That's not all though – there are several excellent discounts on former Award winners and five-star favourites also, with three TV deals that are definitely worth considering.

As always, these are all products that have been tried and tested by our expert review teams. Only products that have earned four stars or above get our coveted recommendation – and everything below has received the full five-stars.

Take a look for yourself:

You'll want to properly partner the Q Acoustics 5050, but if you do, you'll be rewarded with a pleasing rhythmic drive and strong dynamics with particularly impressive bass. They're one of our top picks in the mid-range and come with a free Fell Audio cable too.

The Sony Bravia 8 II may have missed out on an Award this time around, but the former Product of the Year winner is still a fantastic buy, especially with this discount. Use the code SHSTV200 and then claim £100 cashback from Sony to get this deal price – full cashback details are here.

The Samsung HW-Q990H is a new Award winner, supplanting its predecessor, the HW-Q990F. Despite looking largely the same, this new model adds more nuance, detail and scale. Claim a whopping £400 cashback from Samsung to get the full saving – full details here.

We declared the TCL C7L to be ridiculously good value at full price, so it's even better with £120 off. Tick the voucher box to get this saving, and you'll get all the features of a premium Mini LED TV for only £1079.

The LG G6 is a five-star flagship OLED TV from LG, and comes with a punchy picture, flawless gaming specifications and excellent app support. If that wasn't enough to tempt you, you can get £841 off by using the code TV200 and then claiming 10 per cent cashback from LG – full T&Cs here.

The Triangle AIO Twin has hung into its Awards spot for another year, with its superb performance, competitive price and easy setup proving tough to beat. Get it at its lowest price of £599, but only in maple, blue or black finish.

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