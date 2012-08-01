Trending

Audioquest Evergreen review

So-so dynamics and lean bass affect an otherwise clear, detailed performance Tested at £29

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

So-so dynamics and lean bass affect an otherwise clear, detailed performance

For

  • Slim design
  • detailed performance
  • clear vocals

Against

  • Can get brittle
  • lacking warmth
  • dynamics could be better

The AudioQuest Evergreen’s twin-plug/single-cable design will put smiles on the faces of those without much space behind their kit racks. Likewise, the slim plugs will prove easier to get into tightly spaced sockets for the sausage-fingered.

Up and running with a Cyrus CD6 SE CD player, Roksan Caspian M2 integrated amp and ATC SCM11 speakers, we were immediately surprised by the amount of information this interconnect conveys. In terms of detail, you wouldn’t think it costs just £29 – and there’s no doubting the clarity on offer either.

Vocals, for instance, are up-front and expressive, while cymbals and the like cut through with ease. But this is also the Evergreen’s shortcoming – all that clarity can veer into brittleness at times, and shows up an overall lack of warmth and punch. This, in turn, affects dynamics, which are a little lacklustre.

It all leads to an impression of leanness and lack of oompf which, while helpful in some circumstances, saps the Evergreen of energy here.

See all our hi-fi cable reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.audioquest.com
Brand NameAudioQuest
Product TypeAudio Cable
ManufacturerThe Quest Group
Product LineEvergreen
Manufacturer Part NumberEVERG0.6MR
Packaged Quantity1
Product NameAudioquest Evergreen

Technical Information

Cable TypeMini-phone/RCA
ShieldingYes
Connector PlatingGold
Cable Length60 cm
Device SupportedAudio Device
MFIYes
Connector on Second End2 x RCA Male Audio
Connector on First End1 x Mini-phone Male Audio

Physical Characteristics

ColourBlack