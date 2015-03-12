The Hepburn looks enticing, but it’s a case of style over substance

UPDATED 12.03.15

This is the Hepburn, named after the iconic actress. It’s not hard to see why. We think it’s very stylish.

Design

Build quality could be better

There are 11 colour schemes to choose from. But it’s not long before we suspect the Hepburn is just a pretty face. We’re not keen on the build quality. The antenna bends with little persuasion, as does the leatherette at the front. It also takes very little to scratch the grille. For £130 we’d expect better.

The Hepburn comes with a mains adaptor, but you’ll find a flap for four ‘D’ batteries on the radio’s underside.

Performance

We're not impressed with the sound quality either

We’d also hope for better sound. It’s not a pleasant listen. The bass is over-egged and muffled. Elsewhere, it’s a harsh, hard sound, and it doesn’t take much volume before distortion sets in.

It does fine on the features front: DAB/DAB+ as well as FM. You can play your own content wirelessly via Bluetooth, or plug in with the 3.5mm auxiliary input. There’s a USB port too, but for charging only.

Verdict

It’s nice to use, and while there’s no remote you can download the ‘View Quest’ app. But, all in all, we find it hard to recommend the View Quest Hepburn. Take your money elsewhere.