We know Sony's regular test success winds some people up (especially the company's rivals), which is why its relative struggles with quality control last year were greeted in some corners with a small cheer.

It's unlikely that anyone really expected the Japanese manufacturer to stay down for long, though, and sure enough, the KDL-40EX503, the first telly from the 2010 range to grace our listening rooms, announced a serious return to form when it gained top whack recently.

Months down the line and it's dropped in price by £140, but an army of new rivals means there's no guarantee it'll emerge with such accolades a second time.



Solid specification

Sony's been rocking the compact, straight-edged aesthetic on its tellies for a while now, and it's still just as functional and attractive as ever.



The physical styling is complemented by the visually-appealing XMB menu system, and the spec includes niceties such as internet connectivity, 100Hz motion processing and the advanced Bravia Engine 3.



Our only slight reservation design-wise is the new remote control, which looks great but has hard edges that make it a bit uncomfortable to hold.



Reservations are hard to come by when you watch a movie, though. Try the Centurion Blu-ray for example, and what's immediately apparent is that this Sony has a supremely balanced colour palette.

The snowy peaks of the Scottish Highlands are realised with perfectly pure whites, while the greener hues of the wood around the witch's cottage are rugged and varied.

Skin tones are natural throughout, and when the blood starts to fly (and it really does), it's vivid and gory, just as director Neil Marshall intended.

Testing motion

There's plenty of testing motion on the disc, too, from slow pans across the frigid landscape to huge, frenetic swordfights, but the Sony takes it all in its stride, producing movement that's supremely solid and natural.

Detail levels are brilliant across the board, and while the Samsung pushes its blacks just a little deeper, the Sony's overall contrast is excellent.

A lot of motion processors struggle when it comes to standard-definition content, but the Sony retains a great deal of its solidity when you switch to The Road on DVD.

The upscaled image is clean and stable, but also impressively detailed, and that colour neutrality means the film's intentionally pale palette isn't overcooked.

Crisp with Freeview HD

Turn to BBC HD on the Freeview tuner and the ‘EX503 produces one of the crispest pictures around.



Although a standard-definition channel such as Dave looks a little more detailed on certain rivals we could name, the Sony's overall control and balance makes for a thoroughly satisfying viewing experience.



True, there are other TVs with better sound, but the ‘EX503's speakers are decently detailed, rounding out a serious all-round package for the price.

