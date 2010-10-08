Trending

Sony CMT-MX550I review

The Sony CMT-MX550i may look purposeful and have an integrated iPod dock but it's far from competitive Tested at £230.00

By

Our Verdict

Far from as good as Sony’s capable of, and far from competitive

For

  • Extensive spec and visual appeal
  • deft and explicit with voices

Against

  • The midrange is bullied from every direction
  • build quality could be better

If a star rating could be decided on the basis of looks and specification, the Sony CMT-MX550i would have pouched its five stars by now and we'd have moved on to something else. Just look at that photograph – the Sony looks purposeful but not intimidating.

Its neatly integrated iPod dock is a particularly pleasing touch, and the speakers seem equally robust.

Specification is equally alluring: a claimed 60 Watts per channel of digital amplification, FM/DAB/DAB+ reception, iPod and iPhone functionality, CD drive, USB and 3.5mm inputs, a proper control… who could expect more at the price?

However, a little poke around the MX550i takes some of that initial shine off the proceedings. For example, our review sample didn't sit foursquare on its feet, rocking a little under our fingers, and the speakers use a bespoke connection that precludes the use of alternative cabling.

And then there's the sound that the Sony makes…

Good midrange… but that's it
On the plus side, the MX550i is articulate and detailed with voices – an iPod-derived copy of Nick Cave's People Ain't No Good is served up with all its vocal nuance surviving intact. But either side of this sweetly realised midrange there's an uncouth clamour for your attention.

At the top end, the '550i is thin, hard and sibilant to the point that cymbal hits sound like someone tapping on tinfoil.

And when you move down to the bottom, the Sony's ill-advisedly confident: low frequencies are intrusive even with the equalisers backed right off, sounding soft and vague around the edges, and doing their damnedest to swamp all the good work that's being done in the midrange.

For a company with Sony's pedigree and reputation, this is slapdash stuff.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeMicro Hi-Fi System
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberCMTMX550I
Product NameSony CMT-MX550I
Product ModelCMT-MX550i

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • CMT-MX550i Micro Hi-Fi System
  • Remote Control
  • Adaptor

Controls-Indicators

Remote ControlYes

Audio

Audio FormatsWMA
RMS Output Power60 W
MicrophoneNo
Speaker Configuration2

Technical Information

Player-Recorder TypeCD Player
FeaturesRDS/EON
Number of Channels40
Number of Discs1
Media FormatsCD-RW
Frequency BandFM

Physical Characteristics

Width30.9 cm
Depth24.7 cm
Weight Approximate2.90 kg
Height12.2 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions12.2 cm (H): 30.9 cm (W): 24.7 cm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

iPod SupportedYes
Component VideoNo
USBYes

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year