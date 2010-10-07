Trending

Samsung LE40C750 review

This is the cheapest 3D TV we've reviewed to date – it's amazing value Tested at £850

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Fur-lined 2D and 3D picture performance at a Pac-a-Mac price

For

  • Looks, specification and finish belie the price
  • fine picture quality from all sources
  • unexpectedly inoffensive sound

Against

  • 3D glasses cost extra
  • relatively deep chassis makes wall-hanging tricky

If you're a ‘toe-in-the-water' sort of consumer rather than a bleeding-edge early adopter, then Samsung's LE40C750 could be for you.

It earned its five First Test stars when we initially looked at it in the November issue, and back then it cost £1000. It's not a huge leap of imagination to realise that at £850 it represents even better value.

It lacks LED backlighting, and the LE40C750 is a relatively bulky 8cm deep, but unless you're determined to hang it on the wall that's not too much of a handicap – and besides, the stand is swish. Otherwise, it's as robust and stylishly finished as we expect from Samsung TVs.

PVR and 'net features impress
Neither does it betray its relative affordability where specification is concerned: Freeview HD reception, 200Hz motion processing, four HDMI inputs (with version 1.4 featured) and a brace of USB 2.0 sockets is hardly scrimping.

Use a USB stick of more than 1GB capacity, in fact, and the Samsung becomes a PVR, recording and time-shifting TV programmes using its excellent EPG. The remote control is more prosaic, but the on-screen menus are comprehensive and it isn't a tricky device to get set up.

There's little in the way the C750 performs to make you feel short-changed, either. TV reception is stable and disciplined, with good control of complex patterns or tricky motion.

Colours are natural, contrast is strong and the Samsung manages to combine decent black-tone depth with a degree of black-tone detail that some pricier rivals might envy. Overall detail levels are acceptable too, though textures and edges can present as fractionally soft.

It's a similarly assured performer when asked to upscale a DVD of O Brother, Where Art Thou?. Blacks remain deep and even, the colour palette is convincing and the Samsung handles motion without trouble.

Depth of field is impressive too, and though the ‘C750 isn't immune to picture noise and the same softness can pervade complicated scenes, it's eminently watchable.

A great introduction to 3D
This Full HD panel was made for HD content, though, and with Blu-ray the Samsung is altogether more refined. Comfortable with glaring contrasts, stable with motion and dishing up high levels of detail, it makes its price-tag look like some kind of administrative error.

Strap on your 3D goggles and the 'C750 remains thoroughly enjoyable, with by-no-means typical brightness and good grip of motion (except in the extreme near-field, which can smear occasionally and fall victim to the cross-talk between left- and right-eye that's dogged 3D TV since the get-go).

The Samsung even sounds OK by prevailing standards, a likely by-product of its relative bulk. Overall, it's an absolutely ideal way to get a feel for the brave new world of 3D TV without breaking the bank.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series750
Product NameSamsung LE40C750
Product ModelLE-40C750
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberLE40C750R2KXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand27.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate16.20 kg
Width with Stand98.7 cm
Weight Approximate13.90 kg
Height with Stand66.6 cm
Width98.7 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth8 cm
Height60.4 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions60.4 cm (H): 98.7 cm (W): 8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption90 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption190 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • LE40C750 3D LCD TV
  • Batteries
  • Remote Control
  • Power Cable
  • Instruction Book

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year