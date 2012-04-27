If it’s a small, discreet subwooofer you’re looking for, then the REL will suit all your needs – but remember that rivals can go much deeper

The REL T-Zero, the baby of the company's subwoofer range, measures way less than a cubic foot and weighs just 6.8kg, but packs a 16.5cm down-firing long-throw driver powered by a 100W class D amp – the first time such and amp has been used in a REL sub.

The company says it's designed for small rooms, near-field listening or for reinforcing micro-speakers, used under a desk or reinforcing a small system. To that end it uses a sealed cabinet for tight bass and the same stepped volume control and high-quality crossover electronics found in bigger REL models.

And it's flexible, too: it has line-level inputs, high-level speaker connections on a Neutrik SpeakOn socket, and a dedicated LFE/0.1 input, plus separate level controls for the line and LFE inputs, so you could set one for music listening and the other for movie action.

For its size, there’s quite a hefty sound coming through – and it goes very loud very easily.

At lower volumes, the bass is controlled, has good rhythm, and is decently defined, but when you turn it up to neighbour-baiting volumes, it starts to go a bit woolly, losing definition and edge.

For those who want a tiny sub, the T-Zero will be an attractive option. – but bear in mind that it doesn’t go as deep as you might want.

