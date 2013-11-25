Music, video and software monitoring company GfK Chart-Track says the new Microsoft Xbox One has outsold the Xbox 360 at a rate of two-to-one at its UK launch.

The Xbox 360 was released in 2005 and sold around 70,000 units in the first 48 hours. The Xbox One is said to have doubled this, shifting some 150,000 in the same period.

MORE: Xbox One price, release date and official specs

The Xbox One debuted with 16 launch titles, of which 10 feature in the Top 40 chart across all formats. Coincidentally, the same number of titles were in the same chart in 2005.

Football game FIFA 14 has climbed back to the top of the chart with a 328 per cent increase in sales. This was after facing stiff competition for the past seven weeks.

The Xbox One version of the game is the best-selling at present. However, this is most likely because the football sim came bundled with the Xbox One Day One Edition of the console.

Infinity Ward's latest Call of Duty offering, Ghosts, falls to number two in the charts after spending a fortnight at the top. Both Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game had already been released before their respective consoles' launch.

The Xbox One managed to sell a PS4-matching one million units worldwide in the first 24 hours of its release.

MORE: Xbox One preview

MORE: PlayStation 4 vs. Xbox One

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+