Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is planning a grand re-opening of its refurbished flagship store in Sevenoaks, Kent this Saturday, November 9th.

Key hi-fi and home cinema manufacturers will join in the celebrations, and the latest home entertainment technology will be on show in the new-look store. Anyone can pop in throughout the day.

After 40 years based in the town, Sevenoaks decided it was time to completely re-model its store to accommodate what it calls “The Future of Sound and Vision”. The remodelled store will carry all of the top brands we've come to expect from Sevenoaks, along with several new ones. Events on the day will include:

Free Prize Draw/Opening Day Offers

* Free Prize Draw - Have the chance to win one of several fantastic prizes supplied by key partners.

* Free Goodie Bags for everyone that visits on the day.

* Re-Opening Day Offers – Exclusive savings for all visitors, subject to availability.

* Drinks & nibbles in the store with popcorn served in the reference demonstration room.

Demonstrations & Events

* Arcam - See and hear, the whole new range of AV receivers from Arcam.

* B&W - Meet the team from Bowers & Wilkins, who will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate their new media products, for the home, office and travelling.

* KEF - See and hear the incredible KEF Blade speakers, on demonstration all day with the full NAD Master Suite.

* Meridian - Have a blast of the incredible Meridian in-car audio system in one of the latest Range Rover Evoques and then listen to what they can do in your home.

* NAD - Talk to the experts from NAD about how hi-fi has changed, and check out its new compact Direct Digital amplifiers

* Naim Audio - If you’re more of a ‘Coupé’ person then have a listen to how Naim has redefined audio in the Bentley GT. Then have a play with the Naim Uniti range.

* Sonos - Listen to the Sonos experts explain how you can have wireless music all around your home, and even surround sound!.

* Sony - Experience the best picture quality currently available, with Sony 4K Ultra HD TV’s on demo.

* Yamaha - the company will be launching its 'best ever' AV system in Sevenoaks' new reference demonstration room, and will also be showing off its new YSP soundbar range including the YSP-1400

For more details, contact the Sevenoaks store on 01732 459555 or e-mail sevenoaks@ssav.com.

