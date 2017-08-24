The Bank Holiday weekend is just around the corner, so Amazon is of course set to offer a fresh batch of discounts across its monstrous range of products.

Amazon's own devices are leading the way, with the Echo down from £149.99 to £99.99 and the Echo Dot down from £49.99 to £44.99.

We gave the Amazon Echo a solid four-star review, thanks to the impressive Alexa voice assistant and the decent selection of features. Only the so-so sound quality gave us cause to grumble. A £50 saving certainly makes it much more tempting - even if a new Echo is rumoured to be in the pipeline.

Expect to see plenty more deals go live across the weekend and we'll be rounding up the best - from Amazon and other retailers - on our Bank Holiday deals page.

Read more:

The best What Hi-Fi? deals of the month

Best speaker deals

Best Sonos deals

25 Amazon Echo tips, tricks and features

Amazon Music review

8 of the best Bluetooth speakers