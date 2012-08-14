TV mount company Sanus is now offering two of its best-selling models in a white finish, for a neater look when installing the latest light-coloured screens.

The company says the new models recognise 'the increasing number of white or neutral coloured TVs being introduced to the market' and that the mounts – thanks to their new finish and slimline profiles – should be a lot less obvious than conventional black designs.

Both models are 'full-motion' designs, allowing fingertip adjustment of tilt, swivel and even rotation.

The £90 MF215 is designed for TVs from 15in to 37in, weighing up to 27kg. It uses the company's Virtual Axis 3D cup design, allows the TV to be pulled up to 39cm from the wall, and has cable-management built into the arm. It's suitable for TVs with 75x75, 100x100, 100x200 and 200x200 VESA mounting.

The larger VMF322, at £180, is designed for 26-47in TVs, places the TV just 3.5cm from the wall, and can extend out to 56cm. Cable-management is again built-in, and the mount can again support TVs up to 27kg, with VESA 200x200, 400x200, 300x200, 300x300, 400x300 and 400x400 fixings.

Both new models are available now.

