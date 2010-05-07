Other versions available are subwoofer, Scart, and component home cinema cables, plus optical digital and analogue audio interconnects as well as speaker cable.

The Profile HDMI cable comes in 1m and 2m lengths, is 1.4 compliant and meets the Full HD/1080p/60 spec.

Alastair Worlidge, category manager for QED, says: "As a direct result of customer feedback, all the new cables are very thin and flexible, enabling them to be easily fitted in confined spaces."

The QED Profile range is available from Tesco stores and independent dealers throughout the UK.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter