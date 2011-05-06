NAD is to radically overhaul the way it sells its range of hi-fi and home cinema products in the UK, in a bid to improve its customer service.

In future, NAD's product line-up will only be sold through retailers and custom installers who have a NAD Sound Academy-certified member of staff.

Armour Home, which distributes NAD in the UK, will no longer supply NAD products to high street stores and online retailers known for heavy discounting.

While that may limit the number of discount deals, Armour says the new policy will provide better customer service.

Customers will be invited to special in-store demonstrations and events where they can listen to a broad range of NAD products, including NAD Master Series electronics and PSB speakers.

Participating dealers will also benefit from online staff training for technologies such as Blu-ray and HDMI.

Called Fresh Start, the new strategy is due to be in place by the end of August, in time for NAD's 40th anniversary.

"What we want to achieve through this process is to ensure the purchasing experience meets the expectations of an ever-more discerning customer," says NAD brand manager Alex Munro.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook