Samsung has announced an exclusive deal that will add YouTube 3D content to its Smart TV platform.

Set for an imminent launch, YouTube 3D will bring exclusive content to Samsung TVs in a similar vein to the Explore3D app launched earlier this year.

Also new on the Smart TV interface is the addition of Acetrax to the YourWatch page.

While before YourWatch only showed film information, you can now click through and watch the film on Acetrax. LoveFilm and Blinkbox - also newly prominent on Samsung's Smart TV hub - will surely follow suit.

Other new apps included a RightMove app. Already a popular iPhone app, you can now browse properties directly on your TV.

Samsung was also demonstrating a Real Madrid TV app at IFA. Set to launch in Spain, it will offer free and subscription access to content produced by the football club. Chelsea next, then?

Smart TV remains key for Samsung, which passed 10 million TV app downloads in August this year.

The company now offers over 900 apps via its Smart TV platform and is aiming to break the 1000 barrier later this month.

Michael Zoller, Samsing's European marketing manager for Television, said the company would be offering 10 new apps every business day in order to hit the target.

The company was bullish about its position in the TV market, too, selling one out of every four TVs in Europe and one in two where 3D TVs are concerned.

