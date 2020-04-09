If you want to hear music in the best possible quality, then you need the quality to be there from the start – and right the way through to the end. That’s why Deezer HiFi, available with a 3-month free trial for a limited time, takes music right from the recording studio in the highest possible audio quality and delivers it to listeners in high-quality lossless FLAC.

But you don’t have to just take our word for it. When it comes to hearing music how the artist intended, it makes sense to hear it from the artist themselves. Rock megastars Pearl Jam are fresh from the release of their 11th studio album, Gigaton, and know all about the importance of high-fidelity audio.

“Larger files with more information represent the original sound more accurately,” the band told Deezer. “Like a map, the more data you have the more accurate your representation will be. A higher sample rate and bit depth will give you clarity in the music that you don’t get at lower resolutions.”

Deezer HiFi delivers exactly that: FLAC music files in 16-bit audio with a sample rate of 1411 kbps, compared to the 128kbps MP3 files of standard streaming services.

This extra information translates to extra detail, which in turn means superior sound – and you can really hear the difference. Take it from the professionals. “More dynamics... More depth and clarity. Even though we sometimes create artificial soundscapes we want the listener to be able to hear the pick on the strings, the stick on the drum, and the breath in the vocals. We want you to hear deeper into the mix and to be able to pick out some audio gem just poking out a little. Higher-resolution gets you more of that detail and is immersive.

“You will be able to hear things that might get lost when listening to lower resolution audio. It doesn't mean that you won’t hear that quiet keyboard part buried under the guitar but you might not hear it as clearly or you may miss the little space the mixer built around it in order to set it in the perfect place in the mix. You lose fine detail – and that means maybe you don’t listen as close or as often.”

So why should you upgrade from lower-quality MP3 files? “It seems like maybe something gets lost in translation… some detail gets lost. Now that drive size is the limitless cloud and internet speeds are so much faster you can listen to music at the same resolution the band does. The same as the mixing and mastering engineer. You can hear it the way the artist wants you to hear it. With full depth and clarity and dynamics.

"I had been sceptical of streaming audio because I wasn’t convinced it would sound as good as playing files right from my drive. I was wrong. I had heard many of the low-resolution streaming services and didn’t think much of them. Once I heard hi-resolution streams I was satisfied."

You’ve heard it from the professionals, so why settle for less?

