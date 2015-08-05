The CXU has been fitted with the latest Mediatek chipset which delivers a "lightning fast" performance and one that is "truly universal".

The Cambridge CXU can play 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, CD, SACD, DVD-A, AVCHD and HDCD. DARBEE Visual Presence video processing technology is also onboard to help deliver top quality pictures, while the CXU can also upscale to 4K.

Cambridge has fitted five Wolfson WM870 DACs - one for each channel - to ensure that audio is decoded to the “highest possible quality". Cambridge Audio’s proprietary ATF (Adaptive Time Filtering) up-sampling technology is also onboard to upsample all audio to 24-bit/192kHz.

A wide range of connections can be found on the back: two HDMI inputs, two HDMI ARC outputs, three USB inputs, and S/PDIF coaxial and TOSLINK optical inputs.

An Internet connection can be achieved either via wired Ethernet or via the included wireless dongle. There's support for MHL (Mobile High-definition Link) so you can connect a phone or tablet and play music and video.

The CXU comes with a backlit remote control, which can also be used to control other CX products, such as the Cambridge CXN network player.

An optional internal volume control means the CXU can also be connected directly to a power amplifier or a pair of active speakers.

The Cambridge Audio CXU will be on show for the first time at the Hong Kong High End AV Show on August 9th and will be available to buy from the end of August for £900.

