This week Samsung brought production of its Note 7 to an end, Naim and Bentley teamed up to launch special edition Mu-So wireless speakers and JVC announced plans to release a true 4K projector later in the year.

For reviews we have two five-star Sony efforts – the MDR-1000X noise-cancelling headphones and VPL-HW45ES projector – along with Wharfedale's Diamond Active A1 speaker system.

And in case you missed it, this coming Monday 17th October is the What Hi-Fi? Awards. Stay glued to the website and social media as we reveal our products of the year throughout the night.

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Awards 2016

MORE: What Hi-Fi? deals of the month

News

JVC DLA-Z1: £30k 4K HDR projector launches this December

JVC is set to launch a new 4K HDR projector, but it will set customers back £30,000.

The projector can display images in true Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) and comes with two HDCP 2.2 compatible HDMI inputs. It goes on sale this December.

MORE: JVC DLA-Z1: £30k 4K HDR projector launches this December

Naim Audio and Bentley launch special edition Mu-so wireless speakers

Naim has once again partnered with car manufacturer Bentley to unveil a limited edition version of its Mu-so and Mu-so Qb speakers.

The colour is based on a car interior, and you'll be able to connect up to five Mu-so products. The Naim for Bentley Mu-so system goes on sale in late October.

MORE: Naim Audio and Bentley launch special edition Mu-so wireless speakers

Samsung says Galaxy Note 7 users should stop using the phone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is no more. After several incidents of the phone catching fire, Samsung has halted sales and production of the model.

With replacement Note 7s exhibiting the same issues as the original batch, Samsung admitted it could not immediately rectify the problem.

If you still want one, your best bet is a reseller site. If you dare.

MORE: Samsung says Galaxy Note 7 users should stop using the phone

More news

KEF LS50 Wireless speakers aim to "improve on greatness"

Sony PS4 gets high-resolution audio support

Pioneer outs XDP-300R hi-res music player

Bose launches SoundTouch wireless soundbar and Lifestyle speakers

The world's first levitating turntable is on its way

Making Weather is a floating cloud speaker with sound reactive lights

The Indulgence Show takes place in London this October

Amazon adds another music streaming service to rival Apple and Spotify

Sky Q phone app to launch in “coming weeks”

Basswall crowdfunds a Bluetooth speaker picture frame

Reviews

"Expressive and rich in detail, you can’t help but get caught up in the emotion of the track"

Sony MDR-1000X

Sony's first pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones go up against seasoned challengers in Bose and Sennheiser, and more than hold their ground.

The noise-cancelling function is impressive and the Bluetooth performance smooth and refined. Throw in some clever features and these Sonys are up there with the very best.

Read the full Sony MDR-1000X review

"The A1s aren’t purveyors of the chirpiest sound they remain an option to take seriously"

Wharfedale Diamond Active A1

The Wharfedale's A1s share DNA with the formidable Diamond 200 series and it proves to be a solid foundation.

Set-up is very easy. Once done they sound rich, detailed and articulate. They lack a bit of energy and aren't the most precise rhythmically, but they're a fine alternative to a traditional hi-fi system.

Read the full Wharfedale Diamond Active A1 review

"The Sony VPL-HW45ES is really, really good - if you want anything better you’ll need much deeper pockets"

Sony VPL-HW45ES

From the moment the HW45ES switches on, we could can tell it was an impressive projector.

From the crisp, detailed picture to its natural colour palette, nothing manages to get past it. If you want a better projector, you'd have to pay a lot more.

Read the full Sony VPL-HW45ES review

More reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Audeze Sine

Audio Technica ATH-A2000Z

Netflix