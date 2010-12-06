Trending

LG 50PX990 review

The splendid LG 50PX990 challenges the incumbent 3D TV Award-winner from Samsung Tested at £1500

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

At worst competent, and at best very good indeed, the LG’s persuasive in the extreme

For

  • Thoughtful design
  • extensive spec
  • across-the-board ability with most sources

Against

  • TV reception could be better
  • sound doesn’t excite

LG has a knack of turning out TVs that look (in the showroom and on paper, at least) more expensive than they are. But unlike the staunchly ordinary 47LX6900, this 50PX990 has the performance to make good on its specification.

Easy to use, with great pictures
This is a smoothly good-looking plasma (we've become better disposed towards LG's ‘single layer' design since it stopped calling it ‘frameless'), and it has all the functionality you could expect at the price.

600Hz processing, THX certification (there are two THX picture presets) and Freeview HD reception are all on board, and the package includes a single pair of 3D specs, and a wireless dongle for painless connection to your network.

Also included are a pair of remotes (the bigger one isn't too bad in terms of useability and the little one just has the most common functions). On-screen menus are big and bold, and the LG's simple to get the best from. What's more, its best is really rather good.

Watch our video review of this set

TV reception isn't the last word in composure – it's a little coarse and more prone to edge-crawl than we'd like – but the PX990 gives an early demonstration of its fine facility with colour and contrast. Black levels impress in both depth and detail, and detail levels in general are on the generous side.

The same convincingly natural colour palette is on show when the LG upscales a DVD of Juno, and it's joined by a welcome refinement to skin-textures and a distinct smoothing of edges.

Noise is suppressed well, even in complicated or pattern-heavy scenes, and the PX990 confidently combines clean whites and deep, information-packed blacks.

Makes the most of Blu-ray pictures
Motion is competently managed, too, with only the slowest, most lingering panning shots creating any discomfort. Blu-ray pictures, unsurprisingly, make the most of the LG's strengths while minimising the impact of its relative weaknesses.

Its facility with contrast, colour and black detail remains striking, while motion becomes ever more secure (even if it's not absolutely flawless: complex near-field movement can find the set working hard to keep up).

Throughout, the sound this screen serves up is acceptably judged, with its lack of top-end shrillness compensating for its complete absence of substance.

The LG's 3D glasses are either happily lightweight or routinely flimsy, depending on your perception, but with them in place and some 3D content on display, the PX990's an absorbing watch.

Cross-talk, though by no means eradicated, is less intrusive than many rivals can manage, and while images are a little darker and a little ruddier than their 2D equivalents, there's still a pleasing level of detail displayed.

If your requirements are for a big, aggressively priced 3D TV, until now your choice pretty much boiled down to the Award-winning Samsung PS50C6900. At a stroke, LG has doubled the length of your shortlist.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesPX990
Product LineINFINIA
Product NameLG 50PX990
Product Model50PX990
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number50PX990

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand29.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate34.80 kg
Width with Stand119 cm
Weight Approximate30.20 kg
Height with Stand80.5 cm
Width119 cm
Depth5.2 cm
Height73.7 cm
Dimensions73.7 cm (H): 119 cm (W): 5.2 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Content Access
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Screen Size127 cm (50")

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption181 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • INFINIA 50PX990 Plasma TV
  • 1 x Pair 3D Glasses (Active Shutter)
  • Wi-Fi Dongle