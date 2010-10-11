Trending

LG 26LE3300 review

This 26 inch LCD from LG has LED backlighting, but we found it more of a hindrance then a help Tested at £285.00

By

Our Verdict

LED backlighting is not a guarantee of picture quality; here it disappoints

For

  • Great looks and slim profile
  • good sound
  • decent upscaler

Against

  • Poor contrast
  • daft input layout
  • imperfect colour balance

It usually takes a while for the top tech to make it down to tellies this size, but in the same year that LED backlighting has become the spec du jour at the high end, it's already found its way into LG's 26LE3300.

Unsurprisingly, the company's gone for edge lighting rather than full array, as it keeps the depth down (here just 34mm).

That sounds great for wall mounting, but beware; the majority of connections face straight out of the back, so you're going to need a wall bracket that creates a space of at least a few centimetres if you actually want to plug anything in.

So if the thinness isn't actually much of a bonus, at least the LED backlight must improve contrast, right?

Actually, no: right from the box the LG has a pale, undynamic picture.

The only way to coax anything like real blacks out of it is to turn the backlight to its minimum, which unsurprisingly sacrifices almost all of the picture's punch.

Big numbers are no guarantee
The best image is found by setting the backlight around the halfway point, but the picture has a weak combination of black depth and white punch, proving once again that big numbers are no guarantee of big performance – LG claims a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for the ‘LE3300.

The LG isn't all bad, though. Its take on the Doubt Blu-ray isn't as crisp or neutrally coloured as the best, but it's perfectly watchable, and boasts decent motion.

Plus, it gets a little closer to its rivals when you ask it to upscale a DVD or Freeview programme. The lack of contrast still hampers it somewhat, but there's reasonable detail, impressively little noise, and a better – though still not perfectly natural – colour palette.

It also sounds good: direct, open and detailed, though a little brighter than the most controlled in the test, but that's not quite enough to make up for its flaws elsewhere.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLE3300
Product NameLG 26LE3300
Product Model26LE3300
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number26LE3300

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand19.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate6 kg
Width with Stand65.2 cm
Weight Approximate5.10 kg
Height with Stand48.1 cm
Width65.2 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 100
Depth2.9 cm
Height42.1 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions42.1 cm (H): 65.2 cm (W): 2.9 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesChild Lock
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size66 cm (26")

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption290 mW
Maximum Resolution1366 x 768
Operating Power Consumption43 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format720p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz