For exciting, cinema-quality bass, the Jamo D600 SUB is a brilliant subwoofer that’s well worth its rather hefty price

The Jamo D600 SUB looks at best utlitarian, with its battleship-grey finish and 38cm driver – the ideal subwoofer needs to produce excellent bass, of course, but also has to be good looking and discrete, and the Jamo doesn't really score on either of those last two considerations.

Howvever, in the light of its abilities, we're we’re willing to overlook the cosmetic failings – this is, after all a THX Ultra2-certified subwoofer, part of a complete D600 THX range from the Danish company, and the demands of that certification aren't usually too conducive to keeping things small and tidy.

Jamo D600 SUB – 38cm bass unit

Under the skin, that big driver is powered by a 400W Class D amplifier – and Jamo says that's continuous output capability, not just for short bursts: in fact the amp can deliver peaks of over 1600W when required.

Motional Feedback is used to keep the driver and amp under control – in essence, this monitors the movement of the bass unit, and adjusts the operation of the amp accordingly.

Yet for all that, the D600 SUB stays eco-aware, with a standby consumption of just 1W.

Jamo D600 SUB controls

Boundary Gain Compensation is provided to improve flexibility of positioning and reduce the change of bass boom, there's an automatic on/standby power switching option, and a choice of line, LFE or speaker level inputs.

Jamo D600 SUB line inputs

All the controls are located on a top-panel touchbutton interface, meaning there's no reed to reach over the back of the sub to make adjustments.

The Jamo's fast and accurate, and capable of truly sofa-shuddering bass: spin the Blu-ray of JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot, and you’re met with a barrage of authoritative bangs and crashes.

You don’t so much hear the effects as feel them, too – the mark of a truly great sub

If you want cinema-level bass quality in your living room, the Jamo D600 Sub won't disappoint.

