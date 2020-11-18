WINNERS: Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year & Lifetime Achievement Award

The public vote for our inaugural Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year Award took place via our website at www.whathifi.com/au during September and October 2020.

Our thanks to all who voted, and to Sennheiser Australia for adding the encouragement of a pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition wireless earbuds for the voter who gave what the judges considered to be the best 25-word-or-less reason for their vote, regardless of who they voted for.

The winner of the Sennheisers was Tania Winkler, whose vote went to Living Entertainment North Coast.

So drum-roll please - first the highest vote-winners in each State & Territory... followed by the overall national winner of the 2021 Sound+Image Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year.

And finally, our Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising services to Australia's home entertainment industry.

Sound+Image Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year

The Audio Tailor, Brisbane

It's congratulations to Stuart Taylor and the team at The Audio Tailor in Brisbane, who not only polled the most votes from satisfied customers but whose customers were effusive in their praise: "It’s the knowledge, friendliness and professionalism that stands out for me..." says one, and another: "an extremely relaxed environment with friendly, passionate and expert advice to take your stereo to the next level." This is exactly what we love to hear about a hi-fi specialist store, helping customers of any budget achieve the right system for their needs, and a path to more and better-sounding music and entertainment. Our congratulations to Brisbane's The Audio Tailor and its team, pictured: Stuart Taylor (right), Gabby Broome, and Vaughan Wolfe!

It’s our honour to honour those whose careers have shaped Australia’s hi-fi industry and brought the joys of high-quality home entertainment to so many.

This year’s Sound+Image Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Paul Clarke, General Manager of Cogworks, who has seen so many corners of Australia's hi-fi industry through his career that we suggest you read our tell-all interview with him in the upcoming Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image, on sale in December, to discover the full story!

Our congratulations to Paul - and to all our Sound+Image Lifetime Achievement Award alumni.