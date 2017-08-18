This week T+A announced two new streaming systems, McIntosh expanded its range of high-end components with the MTC80 CD transport and over 50,000 rare vinyl records have been archived online for your listening pleasure.

For reviews, we have Convert Technologies' Plato Class A all-in-one system, Pro-Ject's Essential III turntable and Fender's Monterey wireless speaker.

MORE: Introducing the new-look What Hi-Fi? Awards for 2017

MORE: IFA 2017 preview - LG, Dali, Philips, Sony and more

News

T+A launches new CALA streaming systems

The German audio brand has expanded its line of products with the CALA SR and CDR streaming systems.

The biggest difference between the two is that the CDR comes with a CD player, while the SR focuses on streaming.

Both can stream in FLAC, WAV, ALAC and AIFF files up to PCM 32-bit/192kHz over wi-fi or ethernet, with built-in support for streaming services too.

READ MORE: T+A launches new CALA streaming systems

Over 50,000 rare records have been archived online for your listening pleasure

New York's ARChive of Contemporary music and the Internet Archive have teamed up to preserve 50,000 rare records online.

It's part of the Great 78 project, which is looking to discover, research and preserve 78rpm records. So far they're part way through digitising the 200,000-strong collection.

You can dive into the collection and listen to the records with all their imperfections and surface noise still intact.

READ MORE: Over 50,000 rare records have been archived online for your listening pleasure

McIntosh MCT80 brings disc playback to Lifestyle range

McIntosh has expanded its high-end component range with the MTC80 CD/SACD transport.

It supports CD, SACD, CD-R/RW playback and comes with coaxial and optical inputs. McIntosh claims it can read a disc's audio at twice the normal rate for more accurate disc-tracking and error-correction.

The MTC80 will be available from November, priced £4495.

READ MORE: McIntosh MCT80 brings disc playback to Lifestyle range

More news

Apple to invest $1bn in original programme content

Alexa voice control on Sonos comes one step closer

Alexa comes to Ultimate Ears Boom 2 and Megaboom

SoundCloud saved by “largest financing round” in company's history

Features

HDR10 vs Dolby Vision: which is better?

Despicable Me – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray review

10 of the best songs to test your speakers

IFA 2017 preview - LG, Dali, Philips, Sony and more

Xbox One X: everything you need to know about the 4K Xbox

How to choose the right wireless speaker

7 of the best horror films for sound

Best buys and deals

Best soundbar and soundbase deals

The best hi-fi deals – DACs, amps, music streamers and more

Best 4K OLED TV deals

Reviews

"Pro-Ject simply can’t shake the habit of turning out top-class turntables"

Pro-Ject Essential III

Pro-Ject's Essential range has had great success, so can it repeat that with the Essential III? Absolutely.

Pro-Ject has turned out another top-notch budget turntable that's easy to set-up and offers an impressively open and detailed sound.

The plinth isn't the most rock-solid, but even so, it's another excellent deck for the money.

Read the full Pro-Ject Essential III review

"It’s well made and, once you’ve got a hang of the Android OS, fairly easy to use"

Convert Technologies Plato Class A

This all-in-one system is hugely versatile, and capable of playing music and films.

You can stream, play from a record player or use the DVD drive for CDs and DVDs. However, there are issues with the system's clinical sound, the omission of Bluetooth and a disappointing video performance.

It's a thoughtful attempt at eschewing traditional hi-fi boxes, but falls short of being a resounding success. Worth a try, though.

Read the full Convert Technologies Plato Class A review

"It’s never less than a warm and friendly listen"

Fender Monterey

Fender is known for its electric guitars and amplification equipment, but the Monterey is the company's first foray into wireless speakers.

The design recalls a guitar amp, with a performance that's capable of impressive tonality and decent detail.

However, there's a lack of skill with rhythm and flow, ensuring it falls short of its rivals.

Read the full Fender Monterey review

More reviews

Tibo Smart Amp

Elac EA101EQ-G