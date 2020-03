The best B&W 606 speaker deals 2020

The B&W's 606s are some of the best speakers ever to set foot in our testing rooms. Indeed, we recently inducted them into the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. Praise doesn't come much higher.

Despite being critically lauded, they're not as pricey as you might think. And you might even be able to find a pair with a tidy little discount, which you'll be able to see in the box below.

The B&W 606s are a compelling proposition from the off. They're the perfect size for a bookshelf speaker (not too big, nor too small) and look the business. But get them going and the fun really starts.

B&W has trickled down technology from pricier speakers into these entry-level standmounters. And it shows. The Continuum cone tech provides a lively, animated sound with a spot-on sonic balance. There's real energy and drive here, along with body and detail that gives genuine insight to proceedings.

They sound just as good whether they're pumped up loud or kept down to the volume of a mouse. Quite a feat.

So, a great size and price, and capable of breathing new life into any music collection. Even if you do find deals hard to come by, you still won't be disappointed by what the 606s have to offer.

