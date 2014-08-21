These steely supports are decent and allow your kit to sound fast and agile, but you could do better

The FS103s can be best described as a ‘lite’ version of the Award-winning Signature FS104 stands from Custom Design.

Performance

The FS103s lend a snappy and agile presentation to speakers

When mounted on these stands, our reference ATC SCM 11s deliver more zing to the treble than oomph to the bass – Eminem’s Marshall Mathers LP is delivered with a snappy and light-footed rhythm, but there’s not enough weight and punch to fully flesh out his angry vocals and we’d like a more solid sound overall.

Make sure you fill the central column for increased stability – two bags of inert filler (£5 per bag) is recommended

Loading the stand with inert filler helps add a touch more substance to the ATC’s sound, as well as giving the tripod design (which can feel a bit unsteady) more stability.

Tip: take the stands outside when filling them so the sand doesn’t spill over in your living room. You can buy the FS103’s satellite poles in black, white, chrome or brushed-chrome finishes, while the central column comes in black only.

Verdict

While the all-metal construction looks good to our eyes, rivals provide a better option for overall performance