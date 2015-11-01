Trending

Best Systems 2015

Product of the year

Best music system under £400

Denon D-M40DAB

"Denon has done it again - the D-M40DAB is a seriously impressive micro system for the money."

Best buys

Best music system £800 - £1500

Naim UnitiQute 2

"A second, well-deserved win for the UnitiQute 2. It's still the boss."

Best music system £400 - £800

Cambridge Audio Minx Xi

"Cambridge Audio has done a terrific job with the Minx Xi. It’s easy to use, well built and sounds great."

Best all-in-one system

Ruark R2 Mk3

"Beautiful in design and performance, this all-in-one streaming and DAB/FM radio system is a delight to use and listen to."