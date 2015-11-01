Best Home cinema amplifiers 2015

Product of the year
Best home cinema amplifier £350-£700
Denon AVR-X2200W
"An articulate, detailed multi-channel amplifier with stacks of functionality and future-proofing, including Dolby Atmos."
Best buys
Best home cinema amplifier under £350
Yamaha RX-V379
"A superb budget amp, Yamaha’s entry-level receiver is a great way to delve into home cinema."
Best home cinema amplifier £700-£1000
Yamaha RX-A850
"Power, agility and great features - this new Yamaha is a machine that should be taken very seriously indeed."
Best home cinema amplifier £1000+
Pioneer SC-LX59
"True to form, Pioneer has produced another stunning home cinema amplifier belying its relatively modest price tag."