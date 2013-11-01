Trending

Best Systems 2013

Product of the year

Best music system £400-£800

Marantz Melody Media M-CR610

"Marantz has done it again: this is an excellent all-in-one system"

Best buys

Best multiroom system

Sonos

"A hugely flexible multiroom streaming system, easy to use and great to listen to"

Best music system up to £400

Denon D-M39DAB

Best music system up to £400, Awards 2014. A stunning sounding system, that makes up for its lack of features in pure sonic ability

Best music system £1500+

Linn Kiko

Best music system £1500+, Awards 2013. Sleek, stylish and fun to use, Kiko also has the performance to impress

Best music system £800-£1500

Naim UnitiQute2

"An authentic hi-fi streamer, and worth every penny"

Best cinema system

Sony BDV-N7100W

Best cinema system, Awards 2013. A fantastic all-in-one system that delivers excellent picture, sound and a variety of streaming features