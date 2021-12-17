Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Despite three wins in their last four games, Spurs face a daunting task at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday when they take on a Liverpool side that has only been beaten once so far this season. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now TV.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream Date: Sunday 19th December Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Tottenham go into the game lacking match practice, with a Covid outbreak within the club forcing the training ground to close and their games against Rennes and Brighton to be postponed. Antonio Conte’s side also had their midweek clash against Leicester called off because of a similar issue in the Foxes’ squad.

Confidence will be high in the Liverpool camp, though, with eight wins on the bounce in all competitions. You'll have to go all the way back to October 2017, when Dejan Lovren had to be hooked after half an hour and Simon Mignolet, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge were still playing for the Reds, to find Spurs’ most recent win against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With Mo Salah in the form of his life, the class of 2021 will prove a much tougher test for a Spurs side that’s struggling for form. Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT (11:30am ET) on. Sunday 19th December. Read on to find out on how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream for $4.99 per month

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Tottenham vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream.

UK: Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in 4K HDR

Tottenham vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Tottenham vs Liverpool – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for December

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT

Saturday 18 December

12:30 Man Utd v Brighton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

17:30 Leeds v Arsenal

Sunday 19 December

12:00 Everton v Leicester

14:00 Wolves v Chelsea

14:15 Newcastle v Man City

16:30 Spurs v Liverpool

Sunday 26 December

12:30 Liverpool v Leeds

12:30 Wolves v Watford

Burnley v Everton

Man City v Leicester

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Chelsea

20:00 Brighton v Brentford

Monday 27 December

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd

Tuesday 28 December

12:30 Arsenal v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

17:30 Leeds v Aston Villa

20:00 Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December

19:30 Chelsea v Brighton

20:15 Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December

19:30 Everton v Newcastle

20:15 Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 1 January 2022

12:30 Arsenal v Man City

Leicester v Norwich

Watford v Spurs

17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham

Sunday 2 January 2022

14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

14:00 Everton v Brighton

14:00 Leeds v Burnley

14:00 Southampton v Newcastle

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday 3 January 2022

17:30 Man Utd v Wolves