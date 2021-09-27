PSG vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the Champions League

The Champions League is back for Matchday 2 and with it PSG vs Manchester City, a fixture with the ring of a final. Leo Messi looks to be gearing up to play after an injury hit start to his time in Paris. For Kylian Mbappe this might be more of an audition for his next transfer. Make sure you know how to watch a PSG vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere the world.

PSG vs Manchester City live stream Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Parc de Princes, Paris Free stream trial: DAZN Canada / Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

Canadian soccer fans can stream PSG vs Manchester City free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck outside Canada. Those in the States can try the free 7-day trial of Paramount+ for coverage instead.

There's news in France of a rift between Neymar and Mbappe, as if the 22-year-old French striker wasn't already working on a move away. He was caught on camera complaining that his teammate wouldn't pass to him on the pitch, after getting subbed off away at Montpellier.

PSG rejected a €200m approach for the striker from Real Madrid over the summer. Having failed to lure Harry Kane, City might feel that a few quid on top of that for Mbappe looks like good value – if the player can be persuaded.

City themselves will be feeling pretty good after taking three points off previous league leaders Chelsea at the weekend. John Stones is available again to keep healthy competition at centre half but Ilkay Gundogan will not return to action before the next international break according to Guardiola. Doubtless the ample City squad will cope.

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at the Parc de Princes tomorrow night. Read on for more details on how to watch a PSG vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a PSG vs Manchester City live stream for free

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Paramount Plus PSG vs Manchester City with Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time. View Deal



Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including PSG vs Manchester City – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

DAZN Canada: Watch PSG vs Manchester City

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal



Likewise, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a PSG vs Manchester City live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant PSG vs Manchester City live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada or 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the PSG vs Manchester City live stream.

Watch PSG vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch PSG vs Manchester City in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

PSG vs Manchester City will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 7.15pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

PSG vs Manchester City is available in both HD and 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Champions League Fixtures

All times shown in BST.

Tuesday 28th September 2021

17:45, Ajax vs Besiktas - BT Sport ESPN

17:45, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan - BT Sport 1

20:00, AC Milan vs Atlético Madrid - BT Sport ESPN

20:00, Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP - BT Sport Extra 3

20:00, FC Porto vs Liverpool - BT Sport 3

20:00, PSG vs Man City - BT Sport 2 & BT Sport Ultimate

20:00 RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge - BT Sport Extra 4

20:00, Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol - BT Sport Extra 2

Wednesday 29th September 2021

17:45, Atalanta vs Young Boys - BT Sport 1

17:45, Zenit St Petersburg vs Malmo - BT Sport ESPN

20:00, Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev - BT Sport Extra 2

20:00, Benfica vs Barcelona, BT Sport ESPN

20:00, Juventus vs Chelsea, BT Sport 2

20:00, Man Utd vs Villarreal - BT Sport 3 & BT Sport Ultimate

20:00, RB Salzburg vs Lille - BT Sport Extra 4

20:00, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla - BT Sport Extra 3