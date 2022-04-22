Norwich City vs Newcastle United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Time is running out for Norwich, who realistically need at least four wins from their six remaining games to stand a chance of staying in the Premier League. The good news is that Dean Smith's side is getting better by the week. Unfortunately, the same is true for Newcastle, who come into this with three wins from their past three games. The Canaries are in the coal mine and they're looking a bit peaky. Make sure you know how to watch a Norwich City vs Newcastle United live stream from anywhere in the world.

Norwich vs Newcastle live stream Date: Saturday 23rd April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Carrow Road Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month)

Norwich should take a huge amount of belief from their performance last weekend, in which they came within a whisker of beating Manchester United. Individual mistakes and the Cristiano Ronaldo show ultimately cost them, but the spark provided by Kieran Dowell was a major positive. The No.10 hasn't had much game time this season but did a terrific job of linking the midfield with Teemu Pukki. If only they can shore up that defence.

The Magpies have surged up the table and some of their fans might even be dreaming of a European place. But crisis is only ever one defeat away on Tyneside, and Eddie Howe will be cracking the whip to ensure his men don't start taking things easy now that they're safe from relegation. Miguel Almirón scored a stunner in midweek, and the Paraguayan is one of many faces playing for their future, with the club looking to splash that limitless Saudi Arabian cash this summer.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 23rd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Norwich vs Newcastle live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Norwich vs Newcastle live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Norwich vs Newcastle on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which live streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN because it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Norwich vs Newcastle Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Norwich vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Norwich vs Newcastle live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Norwich vs Newcastle

Using a VPN is incredibly simple and perfect for watching sport from abroad.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Norwich vs Newcastle, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Norwich vs Newcastle live stream.

UK: watch a Norwich vs Newcastle live stream

Sadly, Norwich vs Newcastle will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Norwich vs Newcastle live stream

The Norwich vs Newcastle live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Norwich vs Newcastle – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Norwich vs Newcastle

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Norwich vs Newcastle live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Norwich vs Newcastle – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30