Nadal vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch the 2022 Australian Open final for free

Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in the men's final of the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday. Former world no.1 Nadal will be hoping to claim a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, but faces a tough test from the in-form Russian. Play is due to start at 8.30am GMT on 30th January. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream online and on TV from anywhere with a VPN.

No.6 seed Rafael Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov in five sets to make his 36th Grand Slam semi-final. The Spanish tennis titan followed that up with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini to claim his place in the 2022 Australian Open final.

"I went through a lot of challenging moments, a lot of days of hard work without seeing a light," said Nadal. "I feel alive in terms of my tennis life, in terms of my tennis career."

Nadal's opponent, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, faces a rematch of the grueling 2019 US Open final that Nadal won in five sets. "What's funny is I'm going to play again against someone going for a 21st title," said Medvedev. "I think Novak [Djokovic] will be watching this one. Grand slam finals are special. I'm ready."

The 2022 Australian Open men's final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev – is televised on Nine and streamed live on 9now. Coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz? Simply use a VPN to access the free 9Now live stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. Tennis fans may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Nadal vs Medvedev live stream.

Nadal vs Medvedev live stream in UK/Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Every match will be live across Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com. Nadal vs Medvedev starts at 8.30am GMT on Sunday 30th January.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes: Australian Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more. Amazon Prime subscribers can trial Discovery+ free for 7 days.

Nadal vs Medvedev live stream in the USA

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has bagged the men's final. Cord-cutters can stream all the action live on ESPN+ for $6.99 a month.

Another option is to watch ESPN on Sling Orange. Cable replacement service Sling offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

A third option is to subscribe to the Tennis Channel direct, which you may be able to do as part of your cable package.

Australian Open 2022 schedule & match times

Schedule is as follows:

17th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

18th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

19th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

20th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

21st January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

22nd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

23rd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

24th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

25th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

26th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

27th January 2022 – Women's semi-finals

28th January 2022 – Men's semi-finals

29th January 2022 – Women's final

30th January 2022 – Men's final