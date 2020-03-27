How to use Netflix Party: watch Netflix with friends online

A quarter of the world's population is currently on lockdown. That's nearly 2 billion people stuck at home.

But just because you can't physically meet up with friends doesn't mean you can't watch films with them. Meet Netflix Party: a way of watching Netflix together while staying apart and sticking to the rules of self-isolation and staying at home.

Here we'll show you what it can do, how it works, and how to use it. Movie night, anyone?

What is Netflix Party?

Netflix Party is an extension for the Google Chrome web browser.

Install it, and you can sync your Netflix-watching with friends, so the film or TV show you've all chosen starts at the same time for all of you. That way you can all watch together in real time.

What can you do with Netflix Party?

Netflix Party lets you all watch at the same time through your individual accounts. It also includes a 'chatroom' bar down the side of the screen.

Here you can type text to 'chat' with your friends - comment on the film/TV show, ask them how they are, talk about the weather, request toilet paper... you can chat about whatever you like.

What devices does Netflix Party work on?

The Netflix Party extension only works on laptop and desktop computers, both Macs and PCs. That means you can't currently use Netflix Party on iPad or on your TV. Netflix Party on Android is also currently not possible.

How do you use Netflix Party?

It's easy. Using your laptop or desktop computer, install the free Netflix Party extension from the Google Chrome Store. On the same device, go to Netflix.com in the Chrome web browser and start a show playing - this can be a film, TV episode, documentary, whatever.

The Netflix Party extension icon next to the address bar in your Chrome browser window should have changed from grey to red. Click it, then follow the instructions in the pop-up window to start a Netflix Party.

You can either take total control over the video playback, or leave it open to anyone in the party. It's like leaving the remote control on the table for anyone to use.

You'll now have to copy the url from another pop-up window and share it with your friends.

You'll be assigned an icon to represent yourself, sort of like an avatar. You can change this if you like, along with your nickname.

Those invited to join will also need to install the Netflix Party extension. Once they click the link they're sent, and then click the Netflix Party icon, they'll be part of the party.

And there you go. Happy watching!

