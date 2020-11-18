Fulham vs Everton preview: how to watch the EPL for free

A bad run of three loses on the bounce has made most forget about Everton as an outside chance at the title this year, but a win against struggling Fulham could flip the script again. Make sure you know how to watch a Fulham vs Everton free live stream wherever you are.

UK football fans can watch Fulham vs Everton for free live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. (Make sure to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to access your stream from abroad.) Fulham and Everton fans in the US can watch a live stream on Peacock TV for $4.99 per month.

Fulham forward Ademola Lookman will not likely be attempting a panenka again if offered another go at a penalty. There's a time and a place for cheeky chips and the last kick of a game you're not winning is not usually one of them. Still that's exactly what Jordan Pickford will be thinking...

The Everton keeper is under the spotlight once more for the wrong reasons. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has encouraged him to use his instincts and stop over-thinking things. It's certainly not worked out too badly over the international break.

Richarlison and Seamus Coleman are the important doubts for the Toffees heading into the game but both have a decent chance of playing. Fulham's injury list is more extensive but not particularly tough for Scott Parker to cope with.

Fulham vs Everton kicks off at 12pm GMT on Sunday 22nd November.

Watch Fulham vs Everton free on the BBC

(Image credit: Ardfern - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Manchester_United_v_Everton,_17_September_2017_(35)_cropped.jpg)

The rights to air Fulham vs Everton rest with the BBC who will be showing the game for free both on BBC One and the live stream version on BBC iPlayer too. It's part of the rescue package for the games which were initially earmarked as Box Office pay-per-views until the Premier League folded to the will of the people. Watch out for more free Premier League games coming up on Amazon Prime Video.

Sadly, it's only UK football fans who can access Fulham vs Everton on BBC One and iPlayer. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to access the game while travelling abroad.

Watch Fulham vs Everton from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Fulham vs Everton in the US

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, including Fulham vs Everton.

Lucky US EPL fans can live stream this and other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month. It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Click here for the full list of games due to be shown on Peacock Premium.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.View Deal

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Watch Fulham vs Everton on DAZN (Canada, Japan, Brazil, Spain and more)

Footy fans in Spain, Japan, Brazil, Canada and certain other regions get the chance to watch Manchester United vs West Brom for free. DAZN has the rights to show the EPL and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Fulham vs Everton live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Fulham vs Everton live stream wherever you are.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K. All times are in GMT.



Saturday 21st November

12.30pm, Newcastle United v Chelsea - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

3pm, Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - BT Sport 1

5.30pm, Tottenham Hotspur v Man City - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

8pm, Man Utd v West Brom - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 22nd November

12pm, Fulham v Everton - BBC One / BBC iPlayer

2pm, Sheffield United v West Ham United - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

4.30pm, Leeds United v Arsenal - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

7.15pm Liverpool v Leicester City - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 23rd November

5.30pm, Burnley v Crystal Palace - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

8pm, Wolves v Southampton - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD