Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch the 2021 Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 Australian Open final on Sunday at 8.30am (UK Time). No.1 seed Djokovic is on course for a record-breaking ninth Australian Open title, while 4th seed Medvedev is chasing his first Grand Slam title.

Can the 25-year-old Russian challenger stop the dominant Serbian superstar making Aussie Open history? Either way, it's set to be a thrilling encounter at the Rod Laver Arena. Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream in 2021, wherever you are in the world...

Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream Date: Sunday 21st February 2021 Time: 8.30am GMT / 6.30pm AEST / 3.30am ET Free live stream: 9Now Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Eurosport Player £0.99/month (no contract) UK subscription: BT Sport/Virgin Media/Sky Sports US stream: Tennis Channel Plus $99.99/year

On Friday Medvedev beat rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-5) to book his place in the Australian Open men's final – and set up a mouthwatering showdown with Djokovic.

The young Russian is now on a 12-match winning streak versus top 10 players, so he'll fancy his chances against the Serbian, who has struggled with injury. The two have met seven times, with Medvedev claiming three out of the last four match ups.

But while Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles, Medvedev is chasing his first (although he did come tantalisingly close in 2019, when he lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal in the final of the US Open).

It's no secret that Djokovic has struggled with an abdominal injury throughout the 2021 Australian Open, and was seen hobbling around the court ahead of his fourth-round match. But the 33-year-old soon rallied and has dropped just five sets en route to the final.

So, will the reigning champion secure his ninth Aus Open title or will Medvedev top his recent Paris Indoors Masters title with a Grand Slam victory?

The 2021 Australian Open got underway on 8th February at Melbourne Park and closes with the men's singles final on Sunday 21st February. The match will be held inside the famous Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 7477 spectators.

The Aus Open will be available to watch in HD on 9Now, the Tennis Channel Plus, Eurosport 1 HD and 2 HD and on the Eurosport Player (get your first month for only £0.99p)

TV remotes at the ready, then. Here's how you can watch a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream from anywhere in the world...

Djokovic vs Medvedev free live stream

The 2021 Australian Open tennis will be televised live for free in Oz. You'll find all the action – including a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream – available on Channel 9 as well as on the 9Now live streaming service which is available through the web or as an app on mobiles, tablets and other devices.

Of course, this is only accessible to viewers in Australia. If you're an Australian who happens to be out of the country during the tennis, then you'll need to use a VPN to access the Australian Open live stream without being blocked.

You can sign-up to a VPN risk free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if you can't get it to work for any reason, then you can simply cancel and won't be out of pocket. Take a look below and we'll show you how that's done.

Watch Djokovic vs Medvedev from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

Paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device you'd care to use. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.View Deal

Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream: UK & Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2021 in the UK and across Europe. All matches from Melbourne Park, including a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream, will be broadcast live across Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD throughout the tournament, offering daily coverage from the first rounds to the final.

Anyone can access Eurosport through the Eurosport Player. The streaming service typically costs £6.99 a month (£4.99 a month if you pay annually) but you can get your first month for just 99p with this special offer. Access includes unlimited access to Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, motorsports, snooker, basketball and more.

You can also access a FREE 7-day trial of Eurosport Player on smart TVs and any other device which supports the Amazon Prime Video app.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TV platforms, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD on almost any device.

Eurosport Player Get a monthly pass for only 99p

Fancy a whole month of Eurosport Player – including a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream – for under £1? The deal will be on offer until 21st February. After your first month at 99p, membership renews at the usual price of £6.99 but there's no contract so you can cancel any time without any hassle.View Deal

Eurosport 1 and 2 are also accessible for free on most paid-for TV platforms in the UK. For Sky customers, Eurosport 1 and 2 are included with the basic Sky Entertainment package. Just head over to channel 410 and 411. You can also watch the Australian Open tennis streams on the Sky Go app. Sky HD subscribers should head to channels 864 and 865 for Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD.

BT TV customers can also tune into Eurosport 1 and 2 and Eurosport 1 HD and 2HD on channels 412, 413, 435 and 436, respectively, if they have the Entertainment TV bundle or better. Those on the Classic BT TV package can add Eurosport here. Again, customers will be able to access the live stream of the tennis on the BT TV and BT Sports apps.

Channels 521, 522, 523 and 524 are the numbers to remember for Virgin Media customers. They can access Eurosport 1 and 2 in HD or SD on the V6 set-top box if they're signed up to the Bigger, Bigger + Movies and Ultimate Oomph bundles. Head to Virgin Media should you need to upgrade.

Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream: USA

The Australian Open 2021 US TV rights are split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel. If your satellite or cable package package already includes one of these, then you're sure to get a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream. If not, then you'll need to contact your provider and upgrade.

Tennis Channel Plus $99.99 per year

Catch the 2021 Australian Open, and a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream, plus over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, for just $99.99 a year. Not cheap but, if you're a tennis fan, then this is the way to go.



No need to worry if neither of these are available on your TV platform of choice or if the upgrade subscription is extortionate. You can watch a the Aussie Open, including a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream, direct through the Tennis Channel Plus player on all good smart platforms including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Australian Open 2021 schedule

Weather (and covid restrictions) permitting, the schedule is as follows:

8th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

9th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

10th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

11th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

12th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

13th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

14th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

15th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

16th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

17th February 2021 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

18th February 2021 – Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final

19th February 2021 – Second men’s semi-final

20th February 2021 – Women’s final

21st February 2021 – Men’s final