Champions League live stream and how to watch for free in 2021-22

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is underway and providing goals galore! Who will take the honours in Europe's most elite club competition? We'll find out when two teams contest the final in St Petersburg on 28th May 2022. Follow our guide below to get a Champions League live stream and watch every 2020-21 fixture. We'll even explain how to stream the Champions League for free and how to watch in 4K.

Lucky enough to live in Canada? DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every Champions League fixture this season. Best of all, DAZN offers a FREE 1-month trial. Going to be abroad from Canada at the time? Simply use a use a VPN to access your free DAZN trial from anywhere in the world. Those in the States can try the free 7-day trial of Paramount+ for coverage instead.

Champions League live stream Date: 22nd June 2021 – 28th May 2022 Free trials: Paramount+ (USA) & DAZN (Canada) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($4.99) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20) 4K stream: BT Sport

The group stages of the 67th season of the Champions League will see 32 teams play six games each. The top two clubs in each group will progress to the last 16 knockout phase, which starts on 15th February 2022.

The key rule change for 2021-22? The away goals rule has been scrapped. Ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Chelsea were champions of Europe last year. A 1-0 victory over Manchester City was enough to claim the Blues their second Champions League trophy. Spanish club Real Madrid are the most decorated team in the Champions League, with 13 trophies to their name.

The coveted Champions League final will be staged at the 60,000 capacity Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena on 28th May 2022. London's Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2024.

Read on to find out how you can live stream all the 2021-22 Champions League football, wherever you are in the world. Game on!

Watch a Champions League live stream for free

Football fans in Canada get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free!

Popular sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to live stream every Champions League 2021-22 fixture, from the group stages to the knockouts and the final. Get your free 1-month trial here. You can cancel at any time and the trial includes Premier League, Serie A, boxing and a host of other top live sports.

If you're a US resident, Paramount+ has the rights to live stream every Champions League 2021-22 fixture. Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial. Score!

Sadly the DAZN and Paramount+ free trials aren't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN/Paramount+ customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN or Paramount+ Champions League live stream wherever you are.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such as ServusTV in Austria, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Watch the Champions League anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021-22 Champions League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada or 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream.

Watch the Champions League live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stand live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch the Champions League live the UK

Rights to show the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 per month. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

The game is also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox One, Apple TV 4K, Samsung TV, Chromecast Ultra, Now TV device (4K only), Amazon Fire TV device (4K only) or Roku player (4K only) can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a very reasonable BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer. It doesn't bring the very fastest speeds nor the most channels either but it still allows you to watch BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4 with access to the 4K HDR streams through the BT Sport app.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

Watch the Champions League live in the USA

Every single 2021-22 UEFA Champions League match this season can be streamed on Paramount+. Monthly plans start at just $4.99 per month or you can opt to save 16% with an annual plan for $49.99. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial, too.

The other option is to subscribe to FuboTV, a sports streaming service that carries CBS (and therefore Champions League matches). It costs around $65 per month but offers a free 7-day trial.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Champions League fixtures 2021-22

Group stage

Matchday 1 – 14th/15th September 2021

Matchday 2 – 28th/29th September 2021

Matchday 3 – 19th/20th October 2021

Matchday 4 – 2nd/3rd November 2021

Matchday 5 – 23rd/24th November 2021

Matchday 6 – 7th/8th December 2021

Knockout stage

Round of 16 – 15th/16th/22nd/23rd February & 8th/9th/15th/16th March 2022

Quarter finals

5th/6th & 12th/13th April 2022

Semi-finals

26th/27th April & 3rd/4th May 2022

Final

28th May 2022