Burnley vs Spurs live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

Burnley and Tottenham both recorded noteworthy victories at the weekend, with the Clarets winning on the road for the first time this season and Spurs beating league leaders Man City at the Etihad. Who will come out on top in this rearranged clash at Turf Moor? Make sure you know how to watch a Burnley vs Spurs live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can watch a Burnley vs Spurs live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Burnley vs Spurs live stream Date: Wednesday 23rd February Kick off: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Burnley's landmark away win on Saturday came at the expense of a lacklustre Brighton side, but an invigorated Spurs will provide a much tougher test for Sean Dyche's relegation-threatened team. The gravel-voiced boss welcomes James Tarkowski back to the starting line-up tonight, while Jay Rodriguez replaces the injured Maxwel Cornet up front alongside Wout Weghorst. Dwight McNeil and former Spurs player Aaron Lennon will aim to cause trouble down the wings. With only three home defeats in the Premier League this season, the Clarets will be aiming to take at least a point.



Tottenham's win over Man City ended a run of three consecutive league defeats and the north London club have a good record against Wednesday night's opponents. Spurs are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 games against Burnley and have kept clean sheets in six of the last eight, so Antonio Conte will be confident of maintaining his team's charge on the top four. The Italian names an unchanged starting 11, with Dejan Kulusevski retaining his place in the team having scored his first Tottenham goal on Saturday. Sergio Reguillon returns to the squad after illness but only makes the bench, while Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain unavailable.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT tonight, 23rd February, at Turf Moor. Follow our guide on how to watch a Burnley vs Spurs live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Burnley vs Spurs live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Burnley vs Spurs on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Burnley vs Spurs Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Burnley vs Spurs live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Burnley vs Spurs – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Burnley vs Spurs

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Burnley vs Spurs live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Burnley vs Spurs live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Burnley vs Spurs, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Burnley vs Spurs live stream.

UK: watch a Burnley vs Spurs live stream

Sadly, Burnley vs Spurs will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Burnley vs Spurs live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Burnley vs Spurs – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

All times are in GMT

Wednesday 23 February

19:30 Burnley v Spurs

19:30 Watford v Crystal Palace

19:45 Liverpool v Leeds

Thursday 24 February

19:45 Arsenal v Wolves



Friday 25 February

20:00 Southampton v Norwich



Saturday 26 February

12:30 Leed v Spurs

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Man Utd v Watford

17:30 Everton v Man City



Sunday 27 February

14:00 West Ham v Wolves