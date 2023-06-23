How to watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023 – free live stream, start time, setlist

Arctic Monkeys' Friday night closing set on the Pyramid Stage is the headline act of headline acts at Glastonbury 2023 and, whisper it for now, but all indications from their UK tour are that Sheffield's finest are going to pull out all of the crowd-pleasers at Worthy Farm tonight. For those of us who'd love to be there but can't be, the plus side is that the Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury is being live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury live stream 2023 Time: 10.15pm BST / 5.15pm ET / 2.15pm PT / 7.15am AEST FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN

Despite being on a mission to promote their critically acclaimed new album, The Car, Arctic Monkeys have spent the past weeks getting down to the more serious business of blowing their fans' socks off at shows around the UK.

Some of the highlights have included the first live performances of Mardy Bum in a decade, the first hookup with Miles Kane since 2018, and hellraising encores featuring I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, R U Mine?, and Alex Turner's rendition of I Wanna Be Yours, John Cooper Clarke's delightful ode to domestic bliss.

There have, however, been choppy waters too, with Turner having to pull out of a show with laryngitis, an inflammation of the vocal cords, and there'll be tens of thousands of fingers being crossed in the Mendip district and beyond that one of the greatest frontmen in music will be at the top of his game for the biggest show of the summer.

Arctic Monkeys are due on stage at 10.15pm BST, but before that, we'll have Royal Blood (from 8.15pm) and The Churnups (from 6.15pm), the mystery band that may or may not be Pulp... or the Foo Fighters... or Eminem?

Read on as we explain how to watch Arctic Monkeys free live stream at Glastonbury 2023 from anywhere in the world.

Live stream Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury free

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, you can watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer, which will have over 40 hours of live performances available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up for a BBC account and you're good to go! UK citizen outside the UK?

Use a VPN to watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full instructions below.

Live stream Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to live stream Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when you're outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

How to use a VPN to watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023



Using a VPN to watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Glastonbury, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Arctic Monkeys live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Pyramid Stage 2023 Friday line-up

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

(All times BST)

The Master Musicians of Joujouka: 12.00 – 12.45

Maisie Peters: 13.15 – 14.15

Stefflon Don: 14.45 – 15.45

Texas: 16.15 – 17.15

The Churnups: 18.15 – 19.30

Royal Blood: 20.15 – 21.15

Arctic Monkeys: 22.15 – 23.45