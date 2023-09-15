Wales vs Portugal live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

Wales vs Portugal live stream preview

Welsh fans should have plenty to cheer on Saturday as Warren Gatland’s side looks to deliver a much-improved performance against minnows Portugal in a Pool C clash on the French Riviera.

Wales vs Portugal is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch a live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: Wales vs Portugal free live stream Date: Saturday 16th September Kick-off: 11:45am (EST) / 4:45pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

It was a nervy affair in Bordeaux last weekend as Wales survived a late onslaught by Fiji to secure a bonus-point 32-26 victory. An energy-sapping game in extreme heat, the win came courtesy of a dogged defensive effort but could easily have ended in defeat had Semi Radradra not dropped the ball with the Wales try line at his mercy.

Having secured a vital win in a Pool that also contains Australia, Wales are now faced with a much easier take against Portugal. Gatland has made 13 changes with only Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit keeping their places, while hooker Dewi Lake has been named captain.

Making just their second appearance at a World Cup, Portugal qualified thanks to a 16-all draw with the USA in the last game of the Final Qualification Tournament last November. Having not played on the opening weekend, this will be their first opportunity to impress. Coached since 2019 by former France wing Patrice Lagisque, they are ranked 16th in the world and possess some brilliant backs who love to attack.

Steadily improving under Lagisque, Os Lobos carry a threat and will almost certainly provide a better account of themselves than when they last faced Wales. That came back in 1994 in Lisbon and saw them concede 16 tries as Wales won 102-11.

Here's how to get a Wales vs Portugal live stream and watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Wales vs Portugal free live stream

You can watch a Wales vs Portugal live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on RTÉ and online on RTÉ Player.

Away from home? Use a ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

Watch a Wales vs Portugal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs Portugal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred Wales vs Portugal live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Wales vs Portugal

Using a VPN to watch Wales vs Portugal is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wales vs Portugal, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs Portugal live stream.

Watch Wales vs Portugal for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream Wales vs Portugal, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 4:45pm BST on Saturday evening.

Watch Wales vs Portugal for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Wales vs Portugal, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 4:45pm IST on Saturday.

Wales vs Portugal is being shown on free-to-air network RTÉ 2, which means you can live stream the game via RTÉ Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream Wales vs Portugal free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch Wales vs Portugal in Australia

In Australia, Wales vs Portugal is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 1:45am AEST on Sunday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to watch Wales vs Portugal from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs Portugal in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream Wales vs Portugal, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 11:45pm ET / 8:45am PT on Saturday. This game will also air on CNBC on cable.

Peacock starts at $6.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Wales vs Portugal in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Wales vs Portugal courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 3:45am NZST on Sunday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Wales vs Portugal for free while abroad with a VPN.

Wales vs Portugal live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Wales vs Portugal in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Saturday night.

Public broadcaster SABC has also secure the rights to 19 games, including all Springboks fixtures at RWC 2023. You'll be able to watch all of these for free on streaming service SABC Plus too.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Wales vs Portugal in Canada

You can watch Wales vs Portugal on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 11:45pm ET / 8:45am PT on Saturday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Wales vs Portugal free of charge while abroad with a VPN.