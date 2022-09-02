Tottenham vs Fulham live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Fulham take part in their third London derby of the season when they travel across the capital to play Spurs on Saturday. The Cottagers have had a fine start to the season, losing just once in their first five games. Can they keep it up against Harry Kane and co? Here's how to watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Tottenham vs Fulham live stream Date: Saturday 3rd September Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Tottenham are unbeaten so far this season, although they weren't at their best in the 1-1 draw against West Ham on Wednesday night. Considering the attacking talent at their disposal Spurs were oddly lacking in the final third, with a Thilo Kehrer own goal giving Antonio Conte's side the lead before Tomáš Souček cancelled it out. Tottenham have won five on the bounce at home, though, and their record against Fulham in the Premier League (W11 D1 L1) suggests they should be able to extend that to six.

Many predicted Fulham to struggle on their return to the top flight, but led by the talismanic Aleksandar Mitrović, they find themselves just three points behind third-placed Tottenham after five games. Marco Silva's side successfully nullified an under-par Brighton at home on Tuesday night, inflicting the Seagulls' first defeat of the season, but doing the same to Spurs could be a tough ask – the Cottagers haven't won in N17 since 2013.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday 3rd September 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Tottenham vs Fulham Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Fulham live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Tottenham vs Fulham live stream with a VPN

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Using a VPN for Tottenham vs Fulham on Peacock TV is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Tottenham vs Fulham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Tottenham vs Fulham live stream.

Canada: Tottenham vs Fulham live stream

The Tottenham vs Fulham live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Tottenham vs Fulham live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch Tottenham vs Fulham (opens in new tab).

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Fulham in the UK?

Sadly, Tottenham vs Fulham will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on FuboTV (opens in new tab), Optus Sports and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Tottenham vs Fulham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Tottenham vs Fulham game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for September

(Image credit: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 3rd September

Everton vs Liverpool 12:30

Brentford vs Leeds United

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Manchester City 17:30

Sunday 4th September

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City 14:00

Manchester United vs Arsenal 16:30

Saturday 10th September

Fulham vs Chelsea 12:30

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 11th September

Arsenal vs Everton 14:00

West Ham United vs Newcastle United 14:00

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 16:30

Monday 12th September

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest 20:00

Friday 16th September

Aston Villa vs Southampton 20:00

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham 20:00

Saturday 17th September

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 12:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City 17:30

Sunday 18th September

Brentford vs Arsenal 14:00

Everton vs West Ham United 14:00

Manchester United vs Leeds United 14:00

Chelsea vs Liverpool 16:30