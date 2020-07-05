Southampton vs Man City live stream: watch the Premier League for free

Manchester City are on the rampage. Having shown Liverpool who the best team in the league really are, they're ready to let everyone else know it too. Watch Southampton vs Manchester City for free. Find out how below.

UK football fans can watch Southampton vs Manchester City live on BBC One and the iPlayer too as part of the free-to-air Premier League restart package. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining EPL game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US or UK citizen stuck away from home.)

Southampton have already reached the magic 40 point mark. Safely sat in 14th, they're in no danger of European qualification nor getting caught up in the relegation scrap. Instead, much like all at City, Ralph Hasenhüttl will have his mind tuned to next season and will be looking to his players on the pitch to decide where his squad most needs to improve.

If that seems tough, then it's worth remembering that life at City is even more cut throat. However good you might be, if you're not working well with the team, then you're out. Leroy Sane has already sealed his move to Bayern. Who's Pep got lined up next for the chop?

Aside from the empty stadium, it's the alteration of the rules on substitutions that will be most noticeable: teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue for the remainder of the season.

Southampton vs Manchester City kicks-off at 7pm on the BBC. Read on below to find out how you can watch in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Southampton vs Manchester City.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Southampton vs Manchester City for free in the UK

Southampton vs Manchester City on Sunday 5th July 2020 is expected to draw a big TV audiences given that this Premier League will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

The match is one of 25 Premier League games (full details here) due to be screened on a free-to-air, rather than pay-per-view, basis as a result of being played behind closed doors.

The game will be broadcast in HD. No 4K streams are available.

Best deals for the remaining Premier League games

As for the rest of the games this season, you'll find that the majority are behind a paywall of one sort or another.

If you're looking to catch as many as possible, we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access with both Now TV and BT Sport.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £34 £25/month

Watch the lion's share of the remaining Premier League games as well as all remaining Football League fixtures and play-offs, with this impressive Now TV discount on its Sky Sports Month Pass. Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Saturday 4th July

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR