Samsung 2024 soundbar line-up: everything you need to know

If you’re currently shopping around for one of the best soundbars , you’ve probably come across one or two Samsung models during your search. Perhaps you’ve even added them to your shortlist. Either way, we’ve rounded up Samsung’s 2024 soundbar range below, to help you sift through the options and narrow things down.

From stunning room-filling flagships to hidden speaker picture frames and slimline offerings, there’s plenty to cover, so let’s jump right in.

Samsung HW-Q990D

The HW-Q990D sits at the top of Samsung's 2024 soundbar range, and for good reason. This 11.1.4-channel powerhouse delivers an incredibly immersive Dolby Atmos experience, thanks to its array of 22 speakers strategically placed throughout the main bar, subwoofer, and wireless rear speakers.

One of the standout features of the Q990D is its support for wireless Dolby Atmos. This allows compatible Samsung TVs to transmit Atmos audio to the soundbar without the need for cables, creating a cleaner setup while maintaining high-quality surround sound.

The Q990D also features Samsung's Q-Symphony technology, which allows the soundbar to work in tandem with compatible Samsung TV speakers for an even more expansive soundstage. There’s also a SpaceFit Sound Pro feature which uses a built-in microphone to analyse your room's acoustics and optimise the audio accordingly, which is a boon for those looking to optimise their setup with minimal fuss.

For gamers, the Q990D also supports 4K/120Hz pass-through, ensuring smooth visuals and low latency when connected to the latest gaming consoles or PCs.

In our review, we found the Q990D to deliver a large, immersive, and three-dimensional sound that very few soundbar packages can match. It's dynamic, weighty, and detailed, creating a truly cinematic experience in your living room. In fact, the only minor gripes we encountered were an occasional bassy crackle and a hard-to-read display. However, these small issues don't detract from the overall exceptional performance of this flagship soundbar.

As for its price, the HW-Q990D launched at a price of £1699 / $2000 / AU$2099, but it's now available for much less. Here are the latest, lowest prices:

Samsung HW-Q800D

Sitting in the middle of Samsung's Q-Series soundbar lineup, the HW-Q800D offers a compelling mix of features and performance in a 5.1.2-channel configuration. With 11 speakers tuned by Samsung's Audio Lab, this system promises to deliver an impressive Dolby Atmos experience through its main bar and wireless subwoofer setup.

Like its flagship sibling, the Q800D supports wireless Dolby Atmos with compatible Samsung TVs. The system also features Q-Symphony technology for seamless integration with Samsung TV speakers, and SpaceFit Sound Pro to optimise audio based on your room's acoustics.

For gamers, the Q800D also includes Game Mode Pro, which Samsung says provides directional audio cues for enhanced gaming immersion – all the better for hearing enemy footsteps. The soundbar also comes equipped with voice assistant support (both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), along with AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in.

At 120cm long, the main unit strikes a balance between presence and practicality, and the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) is designed to ensure clear dialogue even in noisy environments. For those looking to expand their system, the Q800D is also compatible with Samsung's optional wireless rear speaker kit (SWA-9500S).

The HW-Q800D is officially priced at £749 / $899 / AU$799, positioning it as a strong mid-range option for those who want premium features without stepping up to the flagship Q990D.

HW-Q700D

If you're after Q-Series features at a more accessible price point, the HW-Q700D offers a 3.1.2-channel configuration that still delivers Dolby Atmos capabilities. The system packs nine speakers into its design, including dedicated up-firing units for height channels.

While scaled down from its bigger siblings, the Q700D retains key premium features including wireless Dolby Atmos support with compatible Samsung TVs and Q-Symphony integration. The main difference comes in its channel configuration, offering a more streamlined setup while still providing immersive sound.

The soundbar matches the Q800D's physical dimensions too, making it equally suitable for TVs 55 inches and larger. It includes Adaptive Sound technology that uses AI to optimize audio based on content type. And, like other Q-Series models, it features built-in voice assistants and support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

The system can also be expanded with optional wireless rear speakers and includes gaming-focused features through Game Mode Pro. For those primarily interested in music and movies without requiring the full surround setup, the Q700D's 3.1.2 configuration offers a balanced compromise between performance and price.

The HW-Q700D is available for £699 / AU$899, making it an attractive option for those wanting Q-Series features in a more modest channel configuration.

HW-S800D, S801D and HW-S700D

For those seeking a more discreet (not to mention, affordable) Samsung soundbar solution, the HW-S800D (and its white counterpart, the S801D) offers an ultra-slim design that’ll take up less room while demanding less of your wallet.

Measuring just 4cm deep – about a third of the depth of a conventional soundbar – the S800D is designed to complement ultra-thin TVs and blend seamlessly into any living space. Despite its svelte profile, this 3.1.2-channel system packs 10 speakers, including dedicated up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos content.

The S800D's speaker array consists of front-firing speakers for clear dialogue and precise sound placement, as well as up-firing speakers that create the height channels necessary for a convincing Dolby Atmos experience. Samsung says that this configuration allows the soundbar to deliver an expansive soundstage that belies its compact size. We haven't tested it, though, so can't vouch for those claims.

Like its larger sibling, the S800D features wireless Dolby Atmos support, allowing compatible Samsung TVs to transmit Atmos audio without the need for additional cables. It also includes Q-Symphony technology, and doesn't skimp on other smart features either.

It comes equipped with built-in voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) for hands-free control, and supports various streaming options including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. The SpaceFit Sound Pro feature is also present, as is a dedicated slim subwoofer with an 8-inch passive radiator and a 6.5-inch woofer for bass fans.

While we haven’t reviewed it, the dimensions of the S800D make it particularly well-suited for those looking for a minimalist setup, which makes the included slim wall mounting kit a strong bonus. It’s priced at £649 / $700 / AU$599, making it a mid-range option for those who prioritise a slim design for a cleaner, less intrusive setup.

And if you’re looking for something even more compact, there’s also the smaller S700D (£539 / $400) – an ultra-slim soundbar measuring just 89cm long and 3.5cm, which should pair up rather nicely with TVs up to 55-inches, in setups where space-saving is a top priority.

HW-LS60D Music Frame

While not a soundbar, we can't not mention the HW-LS60D Music Frame – a product that blends the functionality of a wireless speaker with the aesthetic appeal of a customisable photo frame.

Beneath its unassuming shell, the Music Frame houses a three-way speaker system with six drivers, using Samsung's waveguide technology to help create a wide sweet spot. This, in theory, aims to deliver consistent, balanced sound from anywhere in the room – a crucial feature for a speaker designed to be as much a visual element as an audio one.

In terms of audio performance, the Music Frame features two woofers, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters. This configuration allows it to deliver a full-range sound with support for Dolby Atmos, adding an extra dimension to your audio experience when used as part of a home theatre setup.

In fact, one of the Music Frame's standout features is its ability to wirelessly connect to compatible Samsung TVs and soundbars via Q-Symphony. This allows it to function as an additional TV speaker or surround sound unit, expanding your home theatre setup in a visually unobtrusive way. You can even use two Music Frames as wireless rear speakers, creating a more immersive surround sound experience without the need for traditional bookshelf speakers.

The frame itself can also be customised with your own photos or artwork, allowing it to seamlessly blend into your home decor. The device comes with a photo mat that can hold pictures, and if you’re looking for even more personalisation, Samsung offers customisable Art Panels that can be purchased separately.

In terms of connectivity, the Music Frame supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, making it easy to stream music from various sources. It also features built-in voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) for hands-free control. The Tap Sound feature allows easy pairing with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices – simply tap your phone on the frame to start playing music.

Like the other products in Samsung's audio line-up, the Music Frame includes several smart features, including SpaceFit Sound Pro and an Active Voice Amplifier feature that detects background noise and boosts dialogue.

While we initially approached the Music Frame with some scepticism, our brief hands-on experience left us impressed. During a visit to Samsung's KX Experience Store, we found that the Music Frame blended in remarkably well with other picture frames, to the point where it wasn't immediately obvious which frame was producing the music. Not only was it visually inconspicuous, but the sound quality was surprisingly good for its size and form factor.

The HW-LS60D Music Frame is priced at £449 / $400 / AU$699 per speaker.

