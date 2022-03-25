Oscars live stream and how to watch the 2022 Academy Awards online

The red carpet is ready and the flash bulbs are primed, which means the 2022 Oscars are about to start! Want to see the likes of Belfast, King Richard, Drive My Car and The Power Of The Dog battle it out for Best Picture? Aussie film fans can watch free on 7plus. Make sure you know how to get a free 2022 Oscars live stream from where you are in the world.
Date: Sunday 27th March 2022
Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST (Mon) / 11am AEDT (Mon)
FREE stream: 7plus (Australia)
Watch from overseas: ExpressVPN
US streams: ABC| FuboTV (free 7-day trial)
UK stream: Sky Cinema | Now
So, which film will win the most Oscars? There's plenty of buzz around Netflix's slow-burn western The Power Of The Dog, which has earned 12 nominations including best actor for Benedict Cumberbatch.
Apple TV+'s CODA (it stands for 'child of deaf adults') is also tipped to take home a clutch of golden statues. Then there's King Richard, Will Smith's biographical sports drama centered on Venus and Serena Williams' father. And don't forget Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya...
As for the show itself, the 94th Academy Awards has three presenters this year. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and actress Regina Hall will be attempting to top Ellen DeGeneres, who broke the internet with her infamous Oscars selfie. Bill Murray and Lady Gaga are just some of the stars handing out the awards.
Lucky Aussie viewers can watch the 2022 Oscars live stream free on 7plus. Step-by-step instructions below...
Watch a free 2022 Oscars live stream
Aussie network Channel 7 will air live coverage of the 2022 Oscars in Australia. That means the action will stream free on 7plus. All you need do is sign up with an email address.
Going to be away from Oz during the Oscars? Aussie nationals can use a VPN to access 7plus from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.
Watch an Oscars live stream from overseas with a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Oscars rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Oscars you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7plus.
3. Then head over to 7plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Oscars live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
Watch an Oscars live stream in the USA
ABC has the rights to the 2022 Academy Awards in the States. The broadcast begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Don't have cable? FuboTV is your best bet – and new users get a 7-day free trial.
Watch the 2022 Oscars with a FuboTV 7-day free trial
FuboTV provides live streaming access to ABC (for the 2022 Oscars), ESPN, CBS, NBC and FOX. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. It's $70 a month after the free trial but there's no contract so you can watch the Oscars, cancel within 7 days and not pay a penny!
FuboTV is only available within the US but you can use a VPN to access your account when travelling overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Other options include DirecTV Now, at $65 a month. Or you can watch a recorded version of the Oscars the day after on Hulu.
Note: ABC is not available on Sling TV, so FuboTV really is the best bet for streamers.
Watch an Oscars live stream in the UK
Sky Cinema is the place to find live coverage of the 2022 Oscars in the UK. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.
In a hurry? Don't want a Sky contract? Now is your best bet – and new subscribers can get a 50% discount.
Watch the 2022 Oscars live | Now 50% off deal
Sky's streaming service offers instant, contract-free access to Sky Cinema via laptops, smart TVs and mobiles. Better yet, the Entertainment + Cinema plan is half price for the first 3 months (£9.98 instead of £19.98). You'll pay full whack after the 3 months is up, but you can cancel anytime you like.
2022 Oscar nominees in full
Best picture
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Best actress
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Best actor
Will Smith – King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Dame Judi Dench – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Best supporting actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power Of The Dog
JK Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Best director
Jane Campion – The Power Of The Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Best original screenplay
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Don't Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
The Worst Person In The World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Best adapted screenplay
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
CODA – Sian Heder
Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Best animated feature
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature
Summer of Soul
Flee
Ascension
Attica
Writing with Fire
Best international feature
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Worst Person In The World (Norway)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand Of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
Best original song
No Time To Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Best original score
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Don't Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Encanto – Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
Best cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser
The Power Of The Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Best visual effects
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
Best film editing
Dune – Joe Walker
The Power Of The Dog – Peter Sciberras
Don't Look Up – Hank Corwin
King Richard – Pamela Martin
Tick, Tick... Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best costume design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Best sound
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
West Side Story – Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
The Power Of The Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Best production design
Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
The Tragedy Of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
The Power Of The Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards
Best make-up and hairstyling
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
House Of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best animated short
Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best documentary short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
