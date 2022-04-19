Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

Manchester United make the short trip to Liverpool on Tuesday hoping to avoid a repeat of the humiliation they suffered at Old Trafford back in October. Can The Red Devils help out their neighbours in the race for the title by winning at Anfield? Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream Date: Tuesday 19th April Kick-off: 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Liverpool put five past United earlier this season and a win here would not only complete a league double over their historic rivals for the first time since 2014, it would send the Reds top of the table – at least until Manchester City face Brighton on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp's side beat City to dump them out of the FA Cup on Saturday and will be hoping to inflict a similar fate on the red side of Manchester here. The Liverpool boss makes two changes to his side, with Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip coming in for Naby Keïta and Ibrahima Konaté, while Roberto Firmino misses out completely due to a minor foot injury.

Manchester United required a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to inflict defeat on bottom-placed Norwich City at the weekend but will need the whole team to be on big-game form if they're to avoid a yet another loss at Anfield. The Red Devils haven't won within the Shankly Gates in their past five visits, scoring just a single goal in the process. Considering what's at stake at the top of the table, this would be a good time to buck that trend. Ralf Rangnick has made four changes to his starting 11, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford replacing Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST (3.00pm ET) tonight, Tuesday 19th April. Read on to find out on how to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Manchester United



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in 4K HDR

Liverpool vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool v Manchester United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Liverpool vs Manchester United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30