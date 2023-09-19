Italy vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

Italy vs Uruguay live stream preview

Having held their own for large parts of their opening match against the hosts last week, underdogs Uruguay will be hoping to go one better on Wednesday as they face Italy in this Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool A clash.

Italy vs Uruguay is free to watch on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch a live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: Italy vs Uruguay free live stream Date: Wednesday 20th September Kick-off: 11.45am (EST) / 4.45pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

Los Teros famously pulled off a major shock at the 2019 World Cup when they edged past Fiji 30-27, and, up until the 53-minute mark last Thursday, they looked capable of an even bigger surprise, with the game delicately poised at 13-12 in France's favour.

Les Bleus' experience eventually told, with the French winning the game 27-12. Nevertheless, the South Americans clearly gave the tournament favourites a fright and look good for their ambitious aim of finishing third in this pool.

Up next for the Uruguayans are Italy who come into this clash off the back of a 52-8 bonus point win over Namibia. That scoreline somewhat flattered the Italians, however. It took three tries and a 14-man opposition in the last nine minutes to finally break down the Namibian defence. Gli Azzurri will find this fixture a far greater test of their mettle.

Here's how to get an Italy vs Uruguay live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Italy vs Uruguay free live stream

(Image credit: ITVX)

You can watch an Italy vs Uruguay live stream for free on ITV 4. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on Virgin Media and online on Virgin Media Player.

Watch an Italy vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Italy vs Uruguay live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred Italy vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Italy vs Uruguay

Using a VPN to watch Italy vs Uruguay is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Italy vs Uruguay, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italy vs Uruguay live stream.

Watch Italy vs Uruguay for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream Italy vs Uruguay, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Kick-off is set for 4.45pm BST on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch Italy vs Uruguay for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Italy vs Uruguay, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm IST on Wednesday.

Italy vs Uruguay is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Watch Italy vs Uruguay in Australia

In Australia, Italy vs Uruguay is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 1:45am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Watch Italy vs Uruguay in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream Italy vs Uruguay, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Italy vs Uruguay in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Italy vs Uruguay courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 3.45am NZST on Thursday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Italy vs Uruguay live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Italy vs Uruguay in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 5.45pm SAST on Wednesday afternoon.

Public broadcaster SABC has also secure the rights to 19 games, including all Springboks fixtures at RWC 2023. You'll be able to watch all of these for free on streaming service SABC Plus too.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Italy vs Uruguay in Canada

You can watch Italy vs Uruguay on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Wednesday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

