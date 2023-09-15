Ireland vs Tonga live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

Ireland vs Tonga live stream preview

Ireland were at their clinical best last weekend as they opened their Rugby World Cup campaign, running in 12 tries and securing a bonus point. Now Andy Farrell’s side are set for a sterner test on Saturday in Nantes against a Tonga side boasting arguably their strongest-ever squad.

Ireland vs Tonga is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

It’s been a memorable last 12 months for the Irish who arrived at France 2023 after comfortable warm-up wins against Italy, England and Samoa. Ranked number one in the world, they were sensational in their 82–8 crushing of minnows Romania and, crucially, it appears the squad has emerged from that first game without any injuries.

Captain Johnny Sexton looked sharp on his return as he scored 24 points, though it seems the 38-year-old was not the happiest with his display. "Hopefully I can improve my performance for Tonga. It's going to be a much more difficult game, a different calibre of player,” Sexton said after the win.

The Tongans certainly look strong on paper. Boosted by changes to eligibility rules, the World Cup squad includes former All Blacks George Moala, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau and Augustine Pulu, as well as former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman. This new crop of players has led head coach Toutai Kefu to talk up his side's chances of making it out of the pool stage.

You can watch an Ireland vs Tonga live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on RTÉ and online on RTÉ Player.

Watch an Ireland vs Tonga live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Tonga live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred Ireland vs Tonga live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Ireland vs Tonga

Using a VPN to watch Ireland vs Tonga is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ireland vs Tonga, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs Tonga live stream.

Watch Ireland vs Tonga for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream Ireland vs Tonga, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Saturday evening.

Watch Ireland vs Tonga for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Ireland vs Tonga, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 8pm IST on Saturday.

Ireland vs Tonga is being shown on free-to-air network RTÉ 2, which means you can live stream the game via RTÉ Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Watch Ireland vs Tonga in Australia

In Australia, Ireland vs Tonga is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Watch Ireland vs Tonga in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream Ireland vs Tonga, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Ireland vs Tonga in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Ireland vs Tonga courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST on Sunday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Ireland vs Tonga live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Ireland vs Tonga in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Saturday night.

Public broadcaster SABC has also secure the rights to 19 games, including all Springboks fixtures at RWC 2023. You'll be able to watch all of these for free on streaming service SABC Plus too.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Ireland vs Tonga in Canada

You can watch Ireland vs Tonga on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

