How to watch the Let the Right One In TV show wherever you are

The new Let the Right One In TV show takes the famous Swedish vampire tale to New York, where 12-year-old Eleanor is the ever-bloodthirsty child. The series premiered with the first episode on Friday 7th October. New episodes will follow each Friday thereafter. US viewers can watch Let the Right One In with a Showtime 30-day trial (opens in new tab) but make sure you know how to watch the Let the Right One In TV show from where you are in the world.

Let the Right One In live stream Date: Fridays 10 pm ET US stream: Showtime (30-day free trial) (opens in new tab) (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) AUS/UK stream: Paramount Plus free trial Cast: Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, Kevin Carroll

How far will we go to give life to those we love? This is the question posed in Andrew Hinderaker's Let the Right One In, based John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 terrifying but profoundly human novel. In this modern-day story, Eleanor lives with her long-suffering human father, who has already kept her hidden for 10 years, while he struggles to provide her with the minimal amount of blood she needs to stay alive.

While they desperately search for a cure, things become even more complicated as Eleanor befriends her neighbour, Isaiah, a boy who is being bullied at school, whose mother is a detective assigned to investigating a string of local murders.

Delivering this emotionally charged story are Demián Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight) as Mark Kane, dad to young Eleanor, Madison Taylor Baez, who plays Eleanor herself, along with a supporting cast of Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman and Kevin Carroll.

Here are the full details on how to watch all episodes of the new Let the Right One In TV show, wherever you are in the world.

The Let the Right One trailer

Watch Let the Right One free live stream

In the US, Let the Right One In airs on Showtime. No cable? No problem. Showtime has its own streaming service.

New users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), then it's there's three month's at a discount for $3.99 per month for 3 months. Then it's up to a more standard $10.99. There are no contracts, though, so you can cancel at any time.

Outside the US? US nationals can access Showtime from wherever they are.

Those in Australia and the UK can watch the Let the Right One in TV series by using a Paramount Plus 7-day free trial.

Watch Let the Right One In live stream in UK

Let the Right One In is available on Paramount+ in the UK. The service offers a 7-day free trial to new users. It's £6.99 per month thereafter but there are no contracts and you can cancel at any time.

Don't forget: US nationals travelling abroad can access Let the Right One In with a Showtime 30-day free trial.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)

There are over 8000 hours of content on Paramount Plus in the UK. Titles including the Star Trek universe, Yellowstone, South Park, the MTV Shores, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rugrats and as well as Let the Right One In.

Watch Let the Right One In in Australia

Let the Right One In is available exclusively on Paramount+ in Australia.

Subscription costs from AU$8.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)