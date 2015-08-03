The big kick-off for the Premier League 2015/16 season is Saturday 8th August, so live football will soon be coming thick and fast. With that in mind, the football fans among you will no doubt want to know how to keep up with all the action.

We've rounded-up all the information you'll need to watch the Premier League online, on TV, or on your smartphone or tablet. We also cover how to get the goals and highlights, and how to listen-in on your trusty transistor radio.

Watch Premier League on TV

BT Sport and Sky have retained the live TV rights, paying around £5.18 billion between them. The BBC will still be running Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 every weekend, showing highlights of all the respective day's games.

Sky will be showing 116 games of the 2015/16 season while BT Sport will show just 38. But BT Sport does have exclusive rights to the entire Champions League and Europa League coverage.

Of course, this means you will need a subscription to both to get all the live matches direct to your TV.

Sky will be offering its club-specific sections as part of its On Demand content again. All 20 Premier League clubs have their own page in the On Demand section of the Sky+HD box, with content tailored by club and including match coverage, interviews and more.

BT Sport is free to existing BT Broadband customers, while Sky subscribers with other broadband providers can pay £12 per month for standard definition or £15 for high def. Virgin Media customers can get BT Sport free as part of the XL package, or £18 with other packages. The £18 applies to new customers, current Virgin Media subscribers will pay £15/month until September, when the price will rise to £18.

Sky Sports is available as an add-on package with all major pay TV providers, including BT, Virgin and TalkTalk – the last of which has announced the Sky Sports Boost package for £15/month for three months, £30/month thereafter.

Wondering about 3D? Sky is no longer showing any 3D football...

Watch Premier League in Ultra HD 4K

For the first time, Premier League football will be available to watch in Ultra HD 4K resolution, following BT's announcement of an Ultra HD channel and compatible set-top box in time for the start of the 2015/16 season.

Sky has announced plans to broadcast Ultra HD in the UK through a new SkyQ box, but there's no release date at the moment.

Customers can subscribe to the BT Entertainment Ultra HD package for £15/month, which gives access to the BT Sport Ultra HD channel, BT Sport pack in SD and HD, up to 80 Freeview channels and 47 premium channels, including 13 in HD, and nine children's channels. The package also comes with a new Humax 1TB Ultra HD YouView+ box. You need to have BT Infinity broadband to get involved.

The first Premier League games to be shown live in 4K on BT Sport Ultra HD will be:

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 12.45pm - Saturday 8th August

Southampton vs. Everton - 12.45pm - Saturday 15th August

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United - 12.00pm - Saturday 22nd August

MORE: 5 things we learned watching BT Sport Ultra HD

Watch Premier League online

You won't be short of options if you want to watch the Premier League online.

For the live action, BT Sport has a free app and online player for BT broadband users, while the free Sky Go app will stream Sky Sports' games online. You'll need the relevant sports channel subscription to watch or you can purchase Sky Go on a pay-as-you-go basis.

You can also get Sky Sports access for £6.99 a day, £10.99 a week or £31.99 a month through Now TV on a range of devices, including PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox 360, YouView boxes, Apple TV, the Roku streaming stick and some LG smart TV and media devices. A full list of supported devices can be found here.

BT Sport, in comparison, is available through smartphones and tablets, and Google Chromecast, but hasn't yet landed on games consoles.

If you're a Virgin Media customer, it's now possible to watch Sky Sports online through your account - as well as BT Sport through the Virgin TV Anywhere service.

And there's the BBC iPlayer app for consoles, Roku, Chromecast and web browsers if you want to catch up with football highlights on Match of the Day throughout the season. However, you will have to wait until midnight on Monday nights for the previous Saturday night's MOTD to go live on iPlayer.

Watch Premier League on mobile

In much the same way as online, the BT Sport app, Sky Go app and BBC iPlayer app will give you access to live action and highlights via your smartphone and tablet throughout the season; the first two dependent on what services you already have with BT or Sky.

Sky Sports customers can access longer football highlights via Match Choice, the Saturday night highlights programme, on the Sky Sports iPad app.

If you're signed up to Virgin Media and have an iOS device, you can watch Sky Sports through the companion app wherever you have a data connection. Meanwhile, BT Sport is available through Virgin TV Anywhere - an app that you can get for your iOS or selected Android device. Sky customers, however, cannot access BT Sport through Sky Go.

There are also highlights on the official Premier League website.

If you're not fussed about watching full games on your phone, you might be interested in the Sun Goals app for Android and iOS devices - part of the newspaper's Sun+ package and an app that promises all the latest video highlights with commentary and analysis.

You can make use of a one-month trial to see if it's a service for you, with a monthly subscription rate of £7.99 coming into effect if you decide to stick with it.

Otherwise, there are of course a number of apps out there that will keep you up to date with all the latest news and scores from the Premier League, such as the excellent Stats Zone app from our colleagues over on FourFourTwo.

MORE: Best smartphones 2015

Listen to Premier League on radio

And let's not forget radio. BBC Radio 5 Live will be providing live coverage of 128 Premier League games throughout the 2015/16 Premier League season.

Absolute Radio and Talksport will also have a select number of fixtures for your aural pleasure as the season progresses.

Let the games begin...

With all the pre-season scouting done and dusted, it's now time for the hopes and fears to be realised. Your club might be the one to top the pile, or it could be one of three that can't keep their heads above the water. One thing, though, is certain: you needn't miss a kick between now and May.

There are now even more ways of staying in the loop, whether you're at home or on the move. Twists and turns, screamers and howlers... it's a funny old game.